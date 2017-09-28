Carlos Rodon underwent shoulder surgery, could miss some of 2018 season

White Sox starter Carlos Rodon underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left shoulder on Wednesday, CSN Chicago’s Dan Hayes reports. Doctors discovered significant bursitis and gave Rodon a general timetable of six to eight months, which means he may miss some of the 2018 season.

Rodon, 22, made 12 starts between June 28 and September 2. He posted a 4.15 ERA with a 76/31 K/BB ratio over 69 1/3 innings.

Rodon will enter his first of four years of arbitration eligibility this offseason, so the White Sox will have control of him through 2021. Given that the club will most likely not be competitive in 2018, they have plenty of incentive not to rush him back.

Follow @Baer_Bill