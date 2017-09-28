Carlos Rodon underwent shoulder surgery, could miss some of 2018 season

White Sox starter Carlos Rodon underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left shoulder on Wednesday, CSN Chicago’s Dan Hayes reports. Doctors discovered significant bursitis and gave Rodon a general timetable of six to eight months, which means he may miss some of the 2018 season.
Rodon, 22, made 12 starts between June 28 and September 2. He posted a 4.15 ERA with a 76/31 K/BB ratio over 69 1/3 innings.
Rodon will enter his first of four years of arbitration eligibility this offseason, so the White Sox will have control of him through 2021. Given that the club will most likely not be competitive in 2018, they have plenty of incentive not to rush him back.
There’s a headline I didn’t think I’d ever write. Rapper Wiz Khalifa threw out the first pitch at PNC Park on Wednesday prior to the game between the Orioles and Pirates. Khalifa wore a shirt that, as seen above, reads, “Legalize It.” Khalifa was also photographed making a hand gesture as if he were smoking.
Major League Baseball didn’t take too kindly to that and issued a statement. Via Rob Biertempfel of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, the statement read, “Marijuana is [a prohibited] substance in all of our drug programs. It’s unfortunate this situation occurred. The Pirates have informed us that this should not have happened.”
It’s ironic writing about MLB’s statement as I watch a game between the Reds and Brewers being played at Miller Park. The stadium’s naming rights are owned by a beer company. Just saying.
Update: Craig’s comment was better than mine, so I’m including it.