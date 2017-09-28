Athletics extend manager Bob Melvin

The Athletics announced on Thursday that manager Bob Melvin agreed to a one-year contract extension that will keep him in Oakland through the 2019 season. Melvin signed a two-year extension with the Athletics in September 2015, so he was already under contract for next season.
The Athletics are a meager 73-85 this season and won fewer than 70 games in both 2015 and ’16. But the club has certainly shown improvement this year, particularly in September, winning 15 of 25 games for its first .500 or better month of the season.
Melvin, 55, has managed the Athletics since 2011 to a collective regular season record of 535-532. The team made the playoffs three years in a row from 2012-14 but is currently on a three-year playoff drought.
Two teams clinched their playoff tickets last night: the Cubs and Twins. There’s still a bit more meaningful baseball left to be played, though. Here’s what’s on the line on Thursday.
AL East (92-66 Red Sox lead 89-69 Yankees by three games)
The Red Sox can clinch tonight with a win and a Yankees loss.
NL Wild Card (86-73 Rockies lead 83-75 Brewers by 2.5 games, 82-76 Cardinals by 3.5 games)
The Rockies are off Thursday, so they can’t clinch today. However, the Cardinals can be eliminated today with a loss to the Cubs. The Rockies will need any combination of two wins and two Brewer losses to knock the Brewers out.
AL Home Field Advantage (100-59 Indians lead 98-60 Astros by 1.5 games)
The Indians won on Thursday afternoon, so the Astros will try to keep pace tonight.
World Series HFA (102-57 Dodgers lead Indians by two games)
The Dodgers are off today and the Indians already played, so nothing will change tonight.