Athletics extend manager Bob Melvin

The Athletics announced on Thursday that manager Bob Melvin agreed to a one-year contract extension that will keep him in Oakland through the 2019 season. Melvin signed a two-year extension with the Athletics in September 2015, so he was already under contract for next season.

The Athletics are a meager 73-85 this season and won fewer than 70 games in both 2015 and ’16. But the club has certainly shown improvement this year, particularly in September, winning 15 of 25 games for its first .500 or better month of the season.

Melvin, 55, has managed the Athletics since 2011 to a collective regular season record of 535-532. The team made the playoffs three years in a row from 2012-14 but is currently on a three-year playoff drought.

Follow @Baer_Bill