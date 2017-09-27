Tigers sign Pedro Martinez, Jr.

MLB.com’s Ben Weinrib reports that the Tigers have signed Pedro Martinez, Jr. — son of the Hall of Famer who pitched for the Red Sox, Expos, and Mets, among others — as an international free agent out of the Dominican Republic.
Martinez, Jr. is 17 years old, right-handed, and listed at 6’2″. He plays third base and some first base and hasn’t shown any interest in pitching. Martinez said, “I don’t really like pitching. I’ve been keeping up with the bat so far. I don’t feel any need to change.”
Martinez’s signing bonus is not yet known, but Weinrib notes that his family was expecting it to be in the six figures.
Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said that on Sunday, the final day of the season, Andrew Romine will play all nine positions barring something strange, MLB.com’s Jason Beck reports.
Romine, 31, has already played eight of the nine positions for the Tigers this season, with the exception being catcher. He has never caught as a professional baseball player, but that will change on Sunday against the Twins.
This season, Romine has hit a lackluster .230/.285/.340 in 328 plate appearances, but the Tigers have found his versatility valuable. Romine will enter his third and final year of arbitration eligibility this offseason.