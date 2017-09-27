Tigers sign Pedro Martinez, Jr.

MLB.com’s Ben Weinrib reports that the Tigers have signed Pedro Martinez, Jr. — son of the Hall of Famer who pitched for the Red Sox, Expos, and Mets, among others — as an international free agent out of the Dominican Republic.

Martinez, Jr. is 17 years old, right-handed, and listed at 6’2″. He plays third base and some first base and hasn’t shown any interest in pitching. Martinez said, “I don’t really like pitching. I’ve been keeping up with the bat so far. I don’t feel any need to change.”

Martinez’s signing bonus is not yet known, but Weinrib notes that his family was expecting it to be in the six figures.

Follow @Baer_Bill