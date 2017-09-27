Tigers’ Andrew Romine to play all nine positions on Sunday

Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said that on Sunday, the final day of the season, Andrew Romine will play all nine positions barring something strange, MLB.com’s Jason Beck reports.

Romine, 31, has already played eight of the nine positions for the Tigers this season, with the exception being catcher. He has never caught as a professional baseball player, but that will change on Sunday against the Twins.

This season, Romine has hit a lackluster .230/.285/.340 in 328 plate appearances, but the Tigers have found his versatility valuable. Romine will enter his third and final year of arbitration eligibility this offseason.

