The Astros have clinched home field for the ALDS

The Astros win over the Rangers last night clinched home-field advantage in the ALDS. They will host Game 1 of the ALDS on Oct. 5 and Game 2 on Oct. 6.
Who they play will be determined by who has the best overall record in the AL, as that team gets to face the winner of the Wild Card game while the division winner with the second best winner hosts the division winner with the third best record. At the moment Houston (97-60) trails Cleveland (98-59) for the top AL seed by one game.
If that holds, it means Houston will host the Boston Red Sox (91-66) in the ALDS. Which would be pretty interesting because the final series of the regular season features the Astros playing the Red Sox in Boston Thursday through Sunday. If they also meet in the playoffs, that means anywhere between seven and nine games against one another in a row.
And, given that the whole Houston-Cleveland thing will not be settled by the time that series begins tomorrow, it’s not like Houston can just mail in the weekend series.
I didn’t put “must-click link” in the headline because there wasn’t room, but I kinda doubt I need to tell you that you need to click on this link, which takes you to a wonderful story by William Ryczek over at The National Pastime Museum.
The short version: in 1960 two big league umpires, Ed Runge and Bill McKinley, went to a strip club after working an Orioles game and met a couple of dancers. The next night, after working a game in Washington, the dancers invited them to their hotel room back in Maryland. Runge and McKinley went. After things started to get . . . a little intimate, a couple of goons broke into the room and snapped photos of it all.
Anyone who has seen “L.A. Confidential” knows that it was a shakedown from the start. One in which, in lieu of cash, the blackmailers suggested that Runge and McKinley help throw a baseball game. That, my friends, is about as much deep trouble you can imagine an umpire getting into.
So what happened? What did Runge and McKinley do? You have to go read the story to find out.