Previewing Wednesday’s meaningful baseball

Four of the six divisions are spoken for already, but the AL West and NL Central are still technically up for grabs and there’s still some Wild Card business to be taken care of in both leagues. Here’s a preview of meaningful baseball being played on Wednesday.
AL East (91-66 Red Sox lead 88-69 Yankees by three games)
- Rays @ Yankees, 7:05 PM EDT – Matt Andriese vs. Luis Severino
- Blue Jays @ Red Sox, 7:10 PM EDT – Marco Estrada vs. Rick Porcello
The Red Sox will clinch with any combination of three wins and Yankee losses.
NL Central (88-69 Cubs lead 83-74 Brewers by five games)
- Cubs @ Cardinals, 7:08 PM EDT – John Lackey vs. Michael Wacha
- Reds @ Brewers, 8:10 PM EDT – Homer Bailey vs. Brandon Woodruff
The Cubs will clinch with a win or a Brewers loss.
AL Wild Card (83-74 Twins lead 78-79 Angels by five games)
- Twins @ Indians, 7:10 PM EDT – Adalberto Mejia vs. Danny Salazar
- Angels @ White Sox, 8:10 PM EDT – Garrett Richards vs. Reynaldo Lopez
The Twins clinch the second AL Wild Card with a win or an Angels loss. The Yankees have the first Wild Card (home field advantage) assuming they don’t win the AL East.
NL Wild Card (85-73 Rockies lead 83-74 Brewers by 1.5 games and 82-75 Cardinals by 2.5 games)
- Marlins @ Rockies, in progress: Adam Conley vs. Jon Gray
The Rockies will clinch the second NL Wild Card with any combination of four wins and Brewer losses, as well as three Cardinal losses. The Diamondbacks have already clinched the first Wild Card.