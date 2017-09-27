Getty Images

MLB owners unanimously approve sale of Marlins to Sherman-Jeter group

By Craig Calcaterra Sep 27, 2017
Major League Baseball just announced that its owners have unanimously approved the sale of the Miami Marlins by Jeff Loria to the group led by Bruce Sherman and Derek Jeter. Closing on the sale is targeted for early October. The approval is contingent on the deal closing, financially speaking. The sale price is $1.2 billion.

Rob Manfred made the following statement:

“I wish the best to Jeffrey Loria and David Samson. During their tenures, the Marlins won the 2003 World Series, hosted this season’s successful All-Star Week at spectacular Marlins Park and eagerly supported our efforts to grow the game internationally. I congratulate Mr. Sherman on receiving approval from the Major League Clubs as the new control person of the Marlins and look forward to Mr. Jeter’s ownership and CEO role following his extraordinary career as a player.”

Seems he’s leaving some stuff out about Loria’s tenure, but I suppose you say nice things at a eulogy.

As we’ve noted, Derek Jeter has already begun firing people in the Marlins’ baseball operations department. Or, rather, asking people to fire people. He’ll be able to have his own people in place in the next couple of weeks assuming the timeline holds.

Hast la vista, Jeff Loria.

 

Previewing Wednesday’s meaningful baseball

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images
By Bill Baer Sep 27, 2017
Four of the six divisions are spoken for already, but the AL West and NL Central are still technically up for grabs and there’s still some Wild Card business to be taken care of in both leagues. Here’s a preview of meaningful baseball being played on Wednesday.

AL East (91-66 Red Sox lead 88-69 Yankees by three games)

The Red Sox will clinch with any combination of three wins and Yankee losses.

NL Central (88-69 Cubs lead 83-74 Brewers by five games)

The Cubs will clinch with a win or a Brewers loss.

AL Wild Card (83-74 Twins lead 78-79 Angels by five games)

The Twins clinch the second AL Wild Card with a win or an Angels loss. The Yankees have the first Wild Card (home field advantage) assuming they don’t win the AL East.

NL Wild Card (85-73 Rockies lead 83-74 Brewers by 1.5 games and 82-75 Cardinals by 2.5 games)

The Rockies will clinch the second NL Wild Card with any combination of four wins and Brewer losses, as well as three Cardinal losses. The Diamondbacks have already clinched the first Wild Card.