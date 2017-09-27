MLB owners unanimously approve sale of Marlins to Sherman-Jeter group

Major League Baseball just announced that its owners have unanimously approved the sale of the Miami Marlins by Jeff Loria to the group led by Bruce Sherman and Derek Jeter. Closing on the sale is targeted for early October. The approval is contingent on the deal closing, financially speaking. The sale price is $1.2 billion.

Rob Manfred made the following statement:

“I wish the best to Jeffrey Loria and David Samson. During their tenures, the Marlins won the 2003 World Series, hosted this season’s successful All-Star Week at spectacular Marlins Park and eagerly supported our efforts to grow the game internationally. I congratulate Mr. Sherman on receiving approval from the Major League Clubs as the new control person of the Marlins and look forward to Mr. Jeter’s ownership and CEO role following his extraordinary career as a player.”

Seems he’s leaving some stuff out about Loria’s tenure, but I suppose you say nice things at a eulogy.

As we’ve noted, Derek Jeter has already begun firing people in the Marlins’ baseball operations department. Or, rather, asking people to fire people. He’ll be able to have his own people in place in the next couple of weeks assuming the timeline holds.

Hast la vista, Jeff Loria.

