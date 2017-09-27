Mets

Mets expected to let pitching coach Dan Warthen go

By Craig CalcaterraSep 27, 2017, 9:25 AM EDT
In the past few days we’ve heard a lot about how the Mets are likely to let manager Terry Collins go when his contract runs out this weekend. We’ve also heard some speculation as to the candidates they’ll consider to replace him. Whoever does will likely get their choice of pitching coach to go along with the gig, because Mike Puma of the New York Post reports that current pitching coach Dan Warthen is on the way out:

According to multiple industry sources, the team is preparing to inform pitching coach Dan Warthen he won’t be retained for 2018, following a season in which the Mets’ pitching staff, besieged by injuries and underperformance, has imploded.

It’s not always a given that a Mets manager will get that kind of choice, as Warthen was there when Terry Collins was hired. Indeed, the 64-year-old Warthen was hired in 2008 when Rick Peterson and manager Willy Randolph were fired. Whether a new manager will hand-pick his coaches or, rather, will simply get new ones that Sandy Alderson and ownership pick is an open question.

Previewing Wednesday’s meaningful baseball

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images
By Bill BaerSep 27, 2017, 4:05 PM EDT
Four of the six divisions are spoken for already, but the AL West and NL Central are still technically up for grabs and there’s still some Wild Card business to be taken care of in both leagues. Here’s a preview of meaningful baseball being played on Wednesday.

AL East (91-66 Red Sox lead 88-69 Yankees by three games)

The Red Sox will clinch with any combination of three wins and Yankee losses.

NL Central (88-69 Cubs lead 83-74 Brewers by five games)

The Cubs will clinch with a win or a Brewers loss.

AL Wild Card (83-74 Twins lead 78-79 Angels by five games)

The Twins clinch the second AL Wild Card with a win or an Angels loss. The Yankees have the first Wild Card (home field advantage) assuming they don’t win the AL East.

NL Wild Card (85-73 Rockies lead 83-74 Brewers by 1.5 games and 82-75 Cardinals by 2.5 games)

The Rockies will clinch the second NL Wild Card with any combination of four wins and Brewer losses, as well as three Cardinal losses. The Diamondbacks have already clinched the first Wild Card.