Mets expected to let pitching coach Dan Warthen go

In the past few days we’ve heard a lot about how the Mets are likely to let manager Terry Collins go when his contract runs out this weekend. We’ve also heard some speculation as to the candidates they’ll consider to replace him. Whoever does will likely get their choice of pitching coach to go along with the gig, because Mike Puma of the New York Post reports that current pitching coach Dan Warthen is on the way out:

According to multiple industry sources, the team is preparing to inform pitching coach Dan Warthen he won’t be retained for 2018, following a season in which the Mets’ pitching staff, besieged by injuries and underperformance, has imploded.

It’s not always a given that a Mets manager will get that kind of choice, as Warthen was there when Terry Collins was hired. Indeed, the 64-year-old Warthen was hired in 2008 when Rick Peterson and manager Willy Randolph were fired. Whether a new manager will hand-pick his coaches or, rather, will simply get new ones that Sandy Alderson and ownership pick is an open question.

Follow @craigcalcaterra