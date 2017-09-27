Jose Altuve has 200 hits for the fourth straight season

Jose Altuve just hit a single to right field in the Astros-Rangers game. That was his 200th hit on the season and it makes the fourth straight season in which Altuve has hit 200.
This is not a common feat. As pointed out by Richard Justice of MLB.com, Altuve is only the fifth player since World War II with four straight 200-hit seasons. The others: Ichiro, Wade Boggs, Kirby Puckett and Michael Young.
Ichiro did it an amazing ten straight seasons. Boggs did it seven straight seasons. Puckett did it four straight years. I would never have guessed Young, but he actually did it five seasons in a row. I would’ve assumed Tony Gwynn or maybe Rod Carew had done it, but nope. Pete Rose once did it in five of six seasons and, in another stretch, did it four of five years, but never four straight.
Altuve is now hitting .349/.415/.555 on the year with those 200 hits, 24 homers, 81 RBI, 32 stolen bases and 108 runs. He and Aaron Judge seem to be the clear front runners for the AL MVP Award.
Four of the six divisions are spoken for already, but the AL West and NL Central are still technically up for grabs and there’s still some Wild Card business to be taken care of in both leagues. Here’s a preview of meaningful baseball being played on Wednesday.
AL East (91-66 Red Sox lead 88-69 Yankees by three games)
The Red Sox will clinch with any combination of three wins and Yankee losses.
NL Central (88-69 Cubs lead 83-74 Brewers by five games)
The Cubs will clinch with a win or a Brewers loss.
AL Wild Card (83-74 Twins lead 78-79 Angels by five games)
The Twins clinch the second AL Wild Card with a win or an Angels loss. The Yankees have the first Wild Card (home field advantage) assuming they don’t win the AL East.
NL Wild Card (85-73 Rockies lead 83-74 Brewers by 1.5 games and 82-75 Cardinals by 2.5 games)
The Rockies will clinch the second NL Wild Card with any combination of four wins and Brewer losses, as well as three Cardinal losses. The Diamondbacks have already clinched the first Wild Card.