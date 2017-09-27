J.D. Martinez hits 16th home run in September, tying NL record

Earlier, Craig wrote about a New York Post report that said the Mets aren’t expected to retain pitching coach Dan Warthen. The news didn’t sit well with some of the Mets’ pitchers, including Noah Syndergaard. Via The Record’s Matt Ehalt:

“I was just shocked and thought it was honestly (BS) when I saw it. I know we had an unfortunate season but he’s definitely not the one to blame for it,” Syndergaard said Wednesday about the Mets being prepared to move on from Warthen. “I think it’s pretty unfair, especially because I know how much he’s helped me not only as a pitcher but as a man as well. He’s a huge key and huge piece in our development and our success.”

Jeurys Famlia expressed support for Warthen as well:

“It’s an amazing job he’s been doing for this organization and for us,” Mets closer Jeurys Familia said. “Honestly, when I made it to the big leagues, I didn’t always trust in my stuff and he would talk to me. He taught me my sinker. If I don’t have that pitch, I’m not the guy that I am right now. He’s meant everything to me.”

As did Seth Lugo, who said, “He’s great. I hope that’s not the case (that he’s not retained).”

The Mets’ team ERA was 3.49 in 2014, 3.45 in ’15, and 3.58 in ’16, but it has ballooned to 5.01 this year. The blame can’t all be pinned on Warthen, though, as the staff was besieged by injuries. Whether that’s due to extremely bad luck and/or a subpar training staff is up for debate.

All this being said, the Mets are expected to move on from manager Terry Collins. Incoming managers tend to prefer to have the freedom to pick their own coaches.

