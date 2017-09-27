Cubs clinch NL Central with 5-1 win over Cardinals

The Cubs clinched the NL Central on Wednesday evening, defeating the Cardinals 5-1 in St. Louis. It marks the club’s second consecutive division title and third consecutive playoff appearance.
The Cubs trailed the Cardinals 1-0 through six innings, but broke out in the seventh against starter Michael Wacha. Addison Russell belted a three-run home run and Jason Heyward hit an RBI double. After walking Rene Rivera, Wacha was lifted, but Tommy La Stella added an RBI double of his own to make it 5-1.
John Lackey pitched six effective innings for the Cubs, giving up just the one run on two hits and two walks with three strikeouts. Pedro Strop worked a 1-2-3 seventh inning. Hector Rondon, Brian Duensing, and Carl Edwards, Jr. combined to load the bases in the eighth inning, but managed to escape with no damage. Wade Davis sealed the deal in the ninth, working around a two-out double.
The Brewers fell behind 6-0 to the Reds after three innings, so the Cubs likely would’ve clinched anyway on Wednesday, but I’m sure they’re happy to have taken care of their own business and had the ability to celebrate on the field.
The Cubs will prepare for an NLDS matchup against the Nationals, as the Dodgers will play the winner of the Wild Card game.
Earlier, Craig wrote about a New York Post report that said the Mets aren’t expected to retain pitching coach Dan Warthen. The news didn’t sit well with some of the Mets’ pitchers, including Noah Syndergaard. Via The Record’s Matt Ehalt:
“I was just shocked and thought it was honestly (BS) when I saw it. I know we had an unfortunate season but he’s definitely not the one to blame for it,” Syndergaard said Wednesday about the Mets being prepared to move on from Warthen. “I think it’s pretty unfair, especially because I know how much he’s helped me not only as a pitcher but as a man as well. He’s a huge key and huge piece in our development and our success.”
Jeurys Famlia expressed support for Warthen as well:
“It’s an amazing job he’s been doing for this organization and for us,” Mets closer Jeurys Familia said. “Honestly, when I made it to the big leagues, I didn’t always trust in my stuff and he would talk to me. He taught me my sinker. If I don’t have that pitch, I’m not the guy that I am right now. He’s meant everything to me.”
As did Seth Lugo, who said, “He’s great. I hope that’s not the case (that he’s not retained).”
The Mets’ team ERA was 3.49 in 2014, 3.45 in ’15, and 3.58 in ’16, but it has ballooned to 5.01 this year. The blame can’t all be pinned on Warthen, though, as the staff was besieged by injuries. Whether that’s due to extremely bad luck and/or a subpar training staff is up for debate.
All this being said, the Mets are expected to move on from manager Terry Collins. Incoming managers tend to prefer to have the freedom to pick their own coaches.