Astros clinch home field for ALDS

The Astros win over the Rangers last night clinched home-field advantage in the ALDS. They will host Game 1 of the ALDS on Oct. 5 and Game 2 on Oct. 6.

Who they play will be determined by who has the best overall record in the AL, as that team gets to face the winner of the Wild Card game while the division winner with the second best winner hosts the division winner with the third best record. At the moment Houston (97-60) trails Cleveland (98-59) for the top AL seed by one game.

If that holds, it means Houston will host the Boston Red Sox (91-66) in the ALDS. Which would be pretty interesting because the final series of the regular season features the Astros playing the Red Sox in Boston Thursday through Sunday. If they also meet in the playoffs, that means anywhere between seven and nine games against one another in a row.

And, given that the whole Houston-Cleveland thing will not be settled by the time that series begins tomorrow, it’s not like Houston can just mail in the weekend series.

