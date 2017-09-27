Astros clinch home field for ALDS

The Astros win over the Rangers last night clinched home-field advantage in the ALDS. They will host Game 1 of the ALDS on Oct. 5 and Game 2 on Oct. 6.
Who they play will be determined by who has the best overall record in the AL, as that team gets to face the winner of the Wild Card game while the division winner with the second best winner hosts the division winner with the third best record. At the moment Houston (97-60) trails Cleveland (98-59) for the top AL seed by one game.
If that holds, it means Houston will host the Boston Red Sox (91-66) in the ALDS. Which would be pretty interesting because the final series of the regular season features the Astros playing the Red Sox in Boston Thursday through Sunday. If they also meet in the playoffs, that means anywhere between seven and nine games against one another in a row.
And, given that the whole Houston-Cleveland thing will not be settled by the time that series begins tomorrow, it’s not like Houston can just mail in the weekend series.
Four of the six divisions are spoken for already, but the AL West and NL Central are still technically up for grabs and there’s still some Wild Card business to be taken care of in both leagues. Here’s a preview of meaningful baseball being played on Wednesday.
AL East (91-66 Red Sox lead 88-69 Yankees by three games)
The Red Sox will clinch with any combination of three wins and Yankee losses.
NL Central (88-69 Cubs lead 83-74 Brewers by five games)
The Cubs will clinch with a win or a Brewers loss.
AL Wild Card (83-74 Twins lead 78-79 Angels by five games)
The Twins clinch the second AL Wild Card with a win or an Angels loss. The Yankees have the first Wild Card (home field advantage) assuming they don’t win the AL East.
NL Wild Card (85-73 Rockies lead 83-74 Brewers by 1.5 games and 82-75 Cardinals by 2.5 games)
The Rockies will clinch the second NL Wild Card with any combination of four wins and Brewer losses, as well as three Cardinal losses. The Diamondbacks have already clinched the first Wild Card.