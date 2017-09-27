Albert Pujols collects his 100th RBI of the season

With a two-run single in the top of the seventh inning of the Angels’ 9-3 victory over the White Sox on Tuesday, DH Albert Pujols collected his 99th and 100th RBI of the season. It’s the future Hall of Famer’s 14th 100-RBI season. Alex Rodriguez is the only other player in major league history with 14 100-RBI seasons.
Pujols, though, is a great example of why the RBI as a statistic has become so outmoded. He’s hitting just .242/.288/.389 on the season. His .677 OPS is the ninth-worst mark in baseball and it’s easily the worst mark of his career. Pujols, Joe Carter (1990), and Ruben Sierra (1993) are the only players since 1901 to drive in at least 100 runs while posting an OPS below .690, per Baseball Reference.
According to FanGraphs, Pujols has been worth 1.7 wins below replacement level this season. That’s a full half-win worse than the next-worst player, the Phillies’ Tommy Joseph. Mark Trumbo and Carlos Beltran are the only other players in the full-win below replacement category.
Carter, by the way, finished 17th in NL MVP Award balloting in 1990. He hit .232/.290/.391 with 24 homers, 115 RBI, and 22 stolen bases. It will be interesting to see if any voters unironically toss a down-ballot vote to Pujols for decent-looking traditional stats. I feel like we’ve come a long way in 27 years, though.
On October 9, 2015, after Game 1 of the NLDS between the Dodgers and Mets at Dodger Stadium, Ariel D. Auffant and his cousin were allegedly attacked by two people in the parking lot, per a Los Angeles Times report on a recently filed lawsuit. Auffant (a Dodgers fan) and his cousin (a Mets fan) were “brutally attacked.” Auffant lost consciousness and fell to the pavement, which led to a traumatic brain injury.
Auffant and his wife filed the lawsuit against Los Angeles Dodgers LLC as well as the two alleged assailants in Los Angeles County Superior Court. They seek unspecified compensatory and punitive damages. The lawsuit alleges negligence; premises liability; negligent hiring, retention and supervision; assault; battery; and intentional infliction of emotional distress and loss of consortium.
In 2014, a jury found the Dodgers partially negligent in the Bryan Stow case. Stow, a Giants fan, was nearly beaten to death by two people in the Dodger Stadium parking lot on Opening Day in 2011.
Steve Adams of MLB Trade Rumors noted that Tigers second baseman Ian Kinsler had his 2018 option vest on Tuesday night when he took his 600th plate appearance of the season. The option is worth $11 million. Adams also points out that the option doesn’t become official until the end of the season as he mustn’t end the season on the disabled list.
Kinsler, 35, entered Tuesday’s action batting .236/.313/.416 with 22 home runs, 51 RBI, 88 runs scored, and 14 stolen bases in 598 plate appearances. His .729 OPS ranks as the second-worst of his career behind 2014 (.727).
Kinsler may not actually open up the 2018 season with the Tigers. The team traded J.D. Martinez, Justin Verlander, and Justin Upton — among others — this summer to begin a rebuilding effort, one that almost certainly doesn’t see Kinsler in its future.