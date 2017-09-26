Video: Aaron Hicks robs Wilson Ramos of a grand slam

Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks missed most of September with a strained left oblique, but returned on Tuesday as the club activated him from the 10-day disabled list. He made his presence felt immediately, taking a grand slam away from Rays catcher Wilson Ramos in the top of the first inning.
Starter Jordan Montgomery found himself in hot water to start the game, as he gave up back-to-back singles to Kevin Kiermaier and Steven Souza, Jr., then walked Evan Longoria to load the bases with no outs. After striking out Logan Morrison, Montgomery threw an 85 MPH first-pitch change-up that Ramos crushed to right-center field. Fortunately for Montgomery, Hicks tracked the ball, leaped, and brought the ball back from beyond the fence to save an additional three runs. Kiermaier scored on what was ultimately a sacrifice fly.
Wilson Ramos may not have gotten a grand slam on Tuesday night, but Andrew McCutchen did. The Pirates’ outfielder had come to the plate with the bases loaded 97 times over the course of his nine-year career and never hit the coveted four-run homer.
The Pirates loaded the bases with two outs against Orioles starter Kevin Gausman to bring McCutchen to the plate. After working the count 2-1, McCutchen drove a 95 MPH fastball out to center field for his first career grand slam, extending his team’s lead to 6-0.
McCutchen later hit a three-run home run to right field. He has boosted his slash line to .278/.362/.487 along with 28 home runs, 87 RBI, 92 runs scored, and 11 stolen bases in 635 plate appearances.
An interesting news item slipped through our fingers last week, as Pedro Moura of the Los Angeles Times wrote about the curious way in which the Angels have handled pitchers Bud Norris and Jesse Chavez recently.
Norris gets a $500,000 bonus if he reaches 60 relief appearances. Norris was at 56 relief appearances. The Angels needed a spot starter on September 15, so they chose Norris rather than Chavez or Yusmeiro Petit, who had both started for the team previously. Norris pitched in relief four days later, then made another spot start this past Saturday. With six games left, Norris is three relief appearances shy of reaching his bonus. Given the rate at which he’s been used in September — only five times, twice as a starter — that seems pretty unlikely.
Chavez would earn a $250,000 bonus if he reaches 22 starts and another $250,000 at 24 starts. To date, the right-hander has made 21 starts, all coming prior to the month of August. As mentioned, the Angels chose Norris over him to start on both September 15 and 23.
Manager Mike Scioscia denied having any idea about Norris and Chavez’s contract incentives. “In my position as manager, I’m not privy to those contract things, and for good reason,” he said.
GM Billy Eppler said, “It’s just a coincidence,” and added that the decisions were made because Scioscia likes to have “maneuverable pieces” in the bullpen.
Norris declined to comment on the situation. Chavez said he wasn’t bothered by the choices the team made. I, however, am bothered by it on their behalf and think it’s a bit more than a “coincidence” that Eppler and Scioscia made personnel decisions that just so happened to benefit the team financially. Hopefully, the players’ union is also bothered by it and can get the ball rolling on ending contract incentives that teams can simply manage around.