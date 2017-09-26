The Mets will tender Matt Harvey a contract

There had been some speculation that the Mets might not tender arbitration-eligible starter Matt Harvey a contract this offseason, making him a free agent rather than being on the hook for at around $6 million to a starter who may never be the pitcher he used to be due to injures. But that speculation was wrong: Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports that the Mets will tender The Dark Knight a contract.

Harvey, 28, has a 6.60 ERA and in 17 starts and one relief appearance overall this season and an ERA of 11.78 since returning from the disabled list in early September. The Mets are gambling that a winter of rest and a season of health in 2018 will give them at least something approaching the starter they once had in him. Or, at the very least, are hoping he can run off a couple of months of good performance next year after which they can flip him for something.

