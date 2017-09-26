Someone stole Trevor Bauer’s drone

Last year Trevor Bauer‘s playoff availability — and performance — was impacted in a major way by a drone injury. Specifically, Bauer lacerated his pinky on the outside of his right hand while repairing one of the drones he designs, builds and flies.
Now, a little over a week before the Indians begin the defense of their American League pennant, Bauer is embroiled in further drone drama. He tweeted this afternoon that his drone “IronMan” has been stolen. He has implored the public for Iron Man’s safe return so that he need not risk his pinky finger with yet another October drone injury:
I am going to go out on a limb here and suggest that the Indians themselves stole the drone so that Bauer does not mess with it anymore until the season is over. They need him too badly.
The Nationals have activated Bryce Harper from the disabled list.
They were expected to activate Harper yesterday but they didn’t because Harper was suffering from an illness. He’s better today so he should be in the lineup against the Phillies.
Harper has been out since August when he slipped on a wet first base bag and was diagnosed with a bone bruise in his left knee. That interrupted an MVP-caliber season in which he was hitting .326/.419/.614 with 29 home runs, 87 RBI, and 92 runs scored in 472 plate appearances. While the postseason awards are out of his reach, the Nats will be content to get him back up to speed in time for what looks to be a first round playoff matchup against the Chicago Cubs.
There had been some speculation that the Mets might not tender arbitration-eligible starter Matt Harvey a contract this offseason, making him a free agent rather than being on the hook for at around $6 million to a starter who may never be the pitcher he used to be due to injures. But that speculation was wrong: Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports that the Mets will tender The Dark Knight a contract.
Harvey, 28, has a 6.60 ERA and in 17 starts and one relief appearance overall this season and an ERA of 11.78 since returning from the disabled list in early September. The Mets are gambling that a winter of rest and a season of health in 2018 will give them at least something approaching the starter they once had in him. Or, at the very least, are hoping he can run off a couple of months of good performance next year after which they can flip him for something.