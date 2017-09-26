Ian Kinsler’s 2018 option vests

Steve Adams of MLB Trade Rumors noted that Tigers second baseman Ian Kinsler had his 2018 option vest on Tuesday night when he took his 600th plate appearance of the season. The option is worth $11 million. Adams also points out that the option doesn’t become official until the end of the season as he mustn’t end the season on the disabled list.

Kinsler, 35, entered Tuesday’s action batting .236/.313/.416 with 22 home runs, 51 RBI, 88 runs scored, and 14 stolen bases in 598 plate appearances. His .729 OPS ranks as the second-worst of his career behind 2014 (.727).

Kinsler may not actually open up the 2018 season with the Tigers. The team traded J.D. Martinez, Justin Verlander, and Justin Upton — among others — this summer to begin a rebuilding effort, one that almost certainly doesn’t see Kinsler in its future.

