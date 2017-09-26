Couple files lawsuit against Dodgers and two alleged assailants

On October 9, 2015, after Game 1 of the NLDS between the Dodgers and Mets at Dodger Stadium, Ariel D. Auffant and his cousin were allegedly attacked by two people in the parking lot, per a Los Angeles Times report on a recently filed lawsuit. Auffant (a Dodgers fan) and his cousin (a Mets fan) were “brutally attacked.” Auffant lost consciousness and fell to the pavement, which led to a traumatic brain injury.
Auffant and his wife filed the lawsuit against Los Angeles Dodgers LLC as well as the two alleged assailants in Los Angeles County Superior Court. They seek unspecified compensatory and punitive damages. The lawsuit alleges negligence; premises liability; negligent hiring, retention and supervision; assault; battery; and intentional infliction of emotional distress and loss of consortium.
In 2014, a jury found the Dodgers partially negligent in the Bryan Stow case. Stow, a Giants fan, was nearly beaten to death by two people in the Dodger Stadium parking lot on Opening Day in 2011.
Steve Adams of MLB Trade Rumors noted that Tigers second baseman Ian Kinsler had his 2018 option vest on Tuesday night when he took his 600th plate appearance of the season. The option is worth $11 million. Adams also points out that the option doesn’t become official until the end of the season as he mustn’t end the season on the disabled list.
Kinsler, 35, entered Tuesday’s action batting .236/.313/.416 with 22 home runs, 51 RBI, 88 runs scored, and 14 stolen bases in 598 plate appearances. His .729 OPS ranks as the second-worst of his career behind 2014 (.727).
Kinsler may not actually open up the 2018 season with the Tigers. The team traded J.D. Martinez, Justin Verlander, and Justin Upton — among others — this summer to begin a rebuilding effort, one that almost certainly doesn’t see Kinsler in its future.
Wilson Ramos may not have gotten a grand slam on Tuesday night, but Andrew McCutchen did. The Pirates’ outfielder had come to the plate with the bases loaded 97 times over the course of his nine-year career and never hit the coveted four-run homer.
The Pirates loaded the bases with two outs against Orioles starter Kevin Gausman to bring McCutchen to the plate. After working the count 2-1, McCutchen drove a 95 MPH fastball out to center field for his first career grand slam, extending his team’s lead to 6-0.
McCutchen later hit a three-run home run to right field. He has boosted his slash line to .278/.362/.487 along with 28 home runs, 87 RBI, 92 runs scored, and 11 stolen bases in 635 plate appearances.