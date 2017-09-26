Couple files lawsuit against Dodgers and two alleged assailants

On October 9, 2015, after Game 1 of the NLDS between the Dodgers and Mets at Dodger Stadium, Ariel D. Auffant and his cousin were allegedly attacked by two people in the parking lot, per a Los Angeles Times report on a recently filed lawsuit. Auffant (a Dodgers fan) and his cousin (a Mets fan) were “brutally attacked.” Auffant lost consciousness and fell to the pavement, which led to a traumatic brain injury.

Auffant and his wife filed the lawsuit against Los Angeles Dodgers LLC as well as the two alleged assailants in Los Angeles County Superior Court. They seek unspecified compensatory and punitive damages. The lawsuit alleges negligence; premises liability; negligent hiring, retention and supervision; assault; battery; and intentional infliction of emotional distress and loss of consortium.

In 2014, a jury found the Dodgers partially negligent in the Bryan Stow case. Stow, a Giants fan, was nearly beaten to death by two people in the Dodger Stadium parking lot on Opening Day in 2011.

Follow @Baer_Bill