Padres, Mariners join list of teams to extend netting

The Reds announced earlier that they plan to extend the protective netting at Great American Ball Park in time for Opening Day next season. You can add the Padres and Mariners to what will surely be a growing list.

In an effort to better protect our fans, we will be extending the netting at @SafecoField. 📰 https://t.co/RLxd9wZH0J pic.twitter.com/QdCnWBY8az — Mariners (@Mariners) September 21, 2017

The Padres will extend netting for the 2018 season at Petco Park. — AJ Cassavell (@AJCassavell) September 21, 2017

A young fan was struck in the face by a foul ball at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday, which gave new life to the netting debate. Some fans and media types think Major League Baseball is not doing enough to protect fans. While Major League Baseball has issued guidelines for protective netting, it is ultimately up to the teams to decide just how much netting to use.

Follow @Baer_Bill