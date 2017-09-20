Video: Aaron Judge hits his 45th home run, crosses 100 RBI

Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge homered again on Wednesday, inching closer to Mark McGwire’s single-season rookie record of 49. Judge drilled a 0-2 fastball from Twins starter Bartolo Colon down the right field line for a two-run home run, cutting the Yankees’ deficit to 3-2 in the bottom of the third inning. They would go on to win 11-3.

It’s the 45th home run of the year for Judge and he now has 101 RBI to go along with it. He’s also slashing .276/.412/.586 with 119 runs scored in 638 plate appearances.

Judge is one of 13 rookies since 1901 to hit at least 30 home runs and drive in 100 runs. Albert Pujols (2001, 37/130) and Jose Abreu (2014, 36/107) are the only ones to do it this millennium. Judge and McGwire, obviously, are the only ones with 40/100 rookie seasons.

