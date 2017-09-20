Video: Aaron Judge hits his 45th home run, crosses 100 RBI

Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge homered again on Wednesday, inching closer to Mark McGwire’s single-season rookie record of 49. Judge drilled a 0-2 fastball from Twins starter Bartolo Colon down the right field line for a two-run home run, cutting the Yankees’ deficit to 3-2 in the bottom of the third inning. They would go on to win 11-3.
It’s the 45th home run of the year for Judge and he now has 101 RBI to go along with it. He’s also slashing .276/.412/.586 with 119 runs scored in 638 plate appearances.
Judge is one of 13 rookies since 1901 to hit at least 30 home runs and drive in 100 runs. Albert Pujols (2001, 37/130) and Jose Abreu (2014, 36/107) are the only ones to do it this millennium. Judge and McGwire, obviously, are the only ones with 40/100 rookie seasons.
Earlier, a young fan was struck by a foul ball at Yankee Stadium and had to be carried out before being taken to a hospital. Fortunately, it seems that the fan is okay.
As usual, when a scary incident such as today’s occurs, players come out in full support of expanding the protective netting at ballparks. Twins second baseman Brian Dozier as well as Yankees third baseman Todd Frazier and shortstop Didi Gregorius all said as much after Wednesday afternoon’s game.
Phillies shortstop Freddy Galvis has also been a very vocal proponent of increased netting. For the most part, the players are pretty much all in agreement about the subject. It’s only a vocal minority of fans who seem to think that their ability to snag a random souvenir or have an unimpeded view supersedes the safety of their neighbors.
Marlins outfielder Giancarlo Stanton continued his march towards 60 home runs, hitting No. 56 in Wednesday afternoon’s win against the Mets. The Marlins, leading 7-2 prior to Stanton’s two-run blast in the bottom of the eighth, didn’t need the extra run support but welcomed it all the same. Mets reliever Erik Goeddel tossed a 1-1, 78 MPH curve that caught too much of the plate.
After Wednesday’s action, Stanton is batting .279/.378/.634 with 120 RBI and 116 runs scored along with the 56 dingers in 646 plate appearances. The last player to hit at least 56 home runs in a season was Ryan Howard (58) in 2006. Stanton’s is the 19th player-season of at least 56 homers.