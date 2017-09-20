Mike Moustakas sets Royals single-season record with 37th home run

Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas belted his 37th home run on Wednesday evening, setting a new club record for homers in a single season. Moustakas had been tied with Steve Balboni, who hit 36 home runs in 1985.
The home run came on a 2-0, 82 MPH slider from Blue Jays reliever Carlos Ramirez, boosting the Royals’ lead to 13-0 in the top of the sixth inning.
Moustakas, 29, entered the night batting .271/.313/.523 with 82 RBI and 71 runs scored in 560 plate appearances.
Red Sox starter Chris Sale recorded his 300th strikeout of the 2017 season on Wednesday night against the Orioles. The momentous occasion occurred with two outs in the eighth inning. Facing Ryan Flaherty, Sale threw a slider that caught the strike zone low and inside for called strike three.
Sale and Clayton Kershaw (2015) are the only pitchers to strikeout 300-plus batters in a season in the last 15 years. Curt Schilling and Randy Johnson accomplished the feat in 2002, and Johnson also did it in 2001 and 2000. Pedro Martinez had been the only other Red Sox pitcher to have a 300-strikeout season.
Through eight scoreless innings, Sale limited the Orioles to four hits with no walks and 13 strikeouts. The Red Sox offense gave him plenty of run support. Mookie Betts and Devin Marrero each hit two-run home runs in the fourth. Hanley Ramirez added a two-run double in the sixth and Dustin Pedroia hit a two-run double of his own in the eighth to make it 8-0.
Brewers pitcher Jimmy Nelson recently underwent surgery on his right shoulder. The hope was that it would be a routine procedure, but it ended up being more invasive than expected as he needed a labrum repair. Brewers GM David Stearns said Nelson will likely miss “a chunk” of the 2018 season.
Nelson, 28, ended his 2017 campaign with a 12-6 record, a 3.49 ERA, and a 199/48 K/BB ratio in 175 1/3 innings. He is a big reason why the Brewers are still in contention in the NL Central and in the NL Wild Card race.
Nelson is under team control through 2020, so the Brewers don’t have any pressure to rush him back. The club should know more about his timetable in the offseason.