Jimmy Nelson expected to miss “a chunk” of the 2018 season after shoulder surgery

Brewers pitcher Jimmy Nelson recently underwent surgery on his right shoulder. The hope was that it would be a routine procedure, but it ended up being more invasive than expected as he needed a labrum repair. Brewers GM David Stearns said Nelson will likely miss “a chunk” of the 2018 season.

Nelson, 28, ended his 2017 campaign with a 12-6 record, a 3.49 ERA, and a 199/48 K/BB ratio in 175 1/3 innings. He is a big reason why the Brewers are still in contention in the NL Central and in the NL Wild Card race.

Nelson is under team control through 2020, so the Brewers don’t have any pressure to rush him back. The club should know more about his timetable in the offseason.

Follow @Baer_Bill