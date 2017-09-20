Chris Sale records his 300th strikeout this season

Red Sox starter Chris Sale recorded his 300th strikeout of the 2017 season on Wednesday night against the Orioles. The momentous occasion occurred with two outs in the eighth inning. Facing Ryan Flaherty, Sale threw a slider that caught the strike zone low and inside for called strike three.
Sale and Clayton Kershaw (2015) are the only pitchers to strikeout 300-plus batters in a season in the last 15 years. Curt Schilling and Randy Johnson accomplished the feat in 2002, and Johnson also did it in 2001 and 2000. Pedro Martinez had been the only other Red Sox pitcher to have a 300-strikeout season.
Through eight scoreless innings, Sale limited the Orioles to four hits with no walks and 13 strikeouts. The Red Sox offense gave him plenty of run support. Mookie Betts and Devin Marrero each hit two-run home runs in the fourth. Hanley Ramirez added a two-run double in the sixth and Dustin Pedroia hit a two-run double of his own in the eighth to make it 8-0.
Brewers pitcher Jimmy Nelson recently underwent surgery on his right shoulder. The hope was that it would be a routine procedure, but it ended up being more invasive than expected as he needed a labrum repair. Brewers GM David Stearns said Nelson will likely miss “a chunk” of the 2018 season.
Nelson, 28, ended his 2017 campaign with a 12-6 record, a 3.49 ERA, and a 199/48 K/BB ratio in 175 1/3 innings. He is a big reason why the Brewers are still in contention in the NL Central and in the NL Wild Card race.
Nelson is under team control through 2020, so the Brewers don’t have any pressure to rush him back. The club should know more about his timetable in the offseason.
The Padres announced on Wednesday that the club signed pitcher Clayton Richard to a contract extension through the 2019 season. It’s a two-year, $6 million deal, per MLB.com’s AJ Cassavell.
Executive VP and GM A.J. Preller said, “Clayton has been a steadying presence in our rotation, both on and off the field. He has provided veteran leadership for our young ball club, and his tireless work ethic sets the standard among his peers. We’re extremely excited to have him in a Padres uniform for two more years.”
Richard, 34, is tied for the league lead in losses at 14. Along with that, he has a 4.82 ERA with a 136/55 K/BB ratio in 185 innings. The lefty earned $1.75 million in 2017 and was eligible to become a free agent after the season.