Bryce Harper could return next week

Bryce Harper, out with a bone bruise in his knee, was able to take batting practice again yesterday. He also sprinted and played catch and stuff and reported no problems. As such, the Washington Nationals are optimistic he’ll be able to return next week.

This is certainly good news for Washington. By coming back next week Harper should be able to shake off some rust before the playoffs start.

Harper, who has been out since mid-August, is hitting .326/.419/.614 with 29 homers and 87 RBI in 106 games on the year.

Follow @craigcalcaterra