Dustin Pedroia exits game after taking check-swing foul off of his face

Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia left Monday’s game against the Orioles in the fourth inning after taking a check-swing foul ball off of his face. Brock Holt pinch-hit for Pedroia and doubled.
As CSN New England’s Evan Drellich tells it, Pedroia checked his swing and sent a foul ball off of the plate and back into his face, hitting him in the nose. He stumbled in pain towards the Orioles dugout and was attended to by a trainer shortly thereafter. Pedroia was apparently bleeding as well.
The Red Sox should provide an update on Pedroia’s status shortly. He was 0-for-1 before departing. On the season, he is batting .303/.377/.405 with seven home runs, 58 RBI, and 46 runs scored in 437 plate appearances.
Entering Monday’s start against the Phillies, Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw had made 287 starts and pitched 1,917 innings over parts of 10 seasons. He’s done a lot of things, like winning a Cy Young Award, an MVP Award, winning 20 games, posting a sub-2.00 ERA. One thing he had never done is allow a grand slam.
Kershaw had loaded the bases 103 times coming into Monday’s action. Batters hit .193/.233/.250 off of him with 17 hits, of which only five went for extra bases (all doubles). In 2017, opposing hitters were 0-for-6 with five strikeouts with the bags packed.
Phillies outfielder Aaron Altherr changed that in a big way. In the bottom of the sixth inning, trailing 2-0, the Phillies loaded the bases on a Ty Kelly walk, a Freddy Galvis single, and a Rhys Hoskins walk, bringing up Altherr. After running the count even at 1-1, Altherr blasted a grand slam into the second deck at Citizens Bank Park for the first grand slam ever hit off of Kershaw. According to Statcast, the ball left his bat at 107.6 MPH and went 418 feet.
Following the grand slam, Altherr improved his slash line to .276/.348/.521 along with 17 home runs, 55 RBI, and 51 runs scored in 362 plate appearances.
Kershaw was lifted after six innings. He gave up the four runs on four hits and two walks with six strikeouts. He still owns a sterling 17-3 record with a 2.26 ERA and a 194/30 K/BB ratio in 163 innings on the season.
Dodgers outfielder Chris Taylor gave his team a quick lead when he slugged the second pitch he saw from Nick Pivetta to deep left-center field at Citizens Bank Park. Fortunately for him, the ball took a favorable bounce off of the chain link fence above the wall, going back towards the left field line. Neither center fielder Odubel Herrera nor left fielder Aaron Altherr had any chance of retrieving the ball by the time Taylor circled the bases for an inside-the-park home run.
According to Statcast, Taylor went around the bases in 15.4 seconds, good for the third-fastest time on a home run this season. Justin Turner followed up by hitting a traditional solo home run off of Pivetta to make it a 2-0 game.
After Taylor’s homer, the 27-year-old is batting .291/.357/.503 with 20 home runs, 68 RBI, 80 runs scored, and 16 stolen bases in 526 plate appearances.