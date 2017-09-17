The Tigers won’t shut down Miguel Cabrera

Tigers’ manager Brad Ausmus announced that he has no intention of shutting down veteran infielder Miguel Cabrera for the remainder of the regular season, according to pregame comments made on Sunday. Cabrera was removed from Saturday’s 10-4 loss to the White Sox after experiencing a flare-up of lower back tightness. It’s the same injury that sidelined him during spring training in March, and then again in April, August and September. With the Tigers already eliminated from both the division and wild card races, it would make sense to rest Cabrera as the team starts looking toward 2018. So, what gives?
For starters, Ausmus says there’s little benefit to be derived from an extra two weeks on the disabled list. “He’s about to get four months off,” the skipper told reporters. “So four months and two weeks are going to help him?”
Even if an added rest period helped keep Cabrera healthy for the Tigers’ 2018 campaign, there’s no reason to believe that his chronic back problems would be gone for good. In fact, the Tigers appear to believe the opposite. Ausmus reiterated his belief that Cabrera will be dealing with back pain for the remainder of his major league career, and doesn’t think that the injury is severe enough to warrant surgery or other intensive treatment.
Whether or not Ausmus’ premonitions are correct remains to be seen. Cabrera sat against the White Sox on Sunday, stalling his offensive production at a .248/.329/.402 batting line, 16 home runs and a .731 OPS through 507 PA. The Tigers still have seven more years invested in their star slugger, back problems or not. He’ll ride out the tail end of an eight-year, $248-million contract extension in 2023 and will have $30 million vesting options in 2024 and 2025 for his age-41 and age-42 seasons.
Mets starter Noah Syndergaard has been out since the end of May with a torn right lat muscle. He experienced some setbacks during his rehab, but the Mets were still hopeful he would be able to return before the end of the season.
With just two weeks remaining, The Record’s Matt Ehalt hears that the Mets are, for the first time, hesitant to have Syndergaard pitch before season’s end. They only want him to pitch if he is 100 percent and that still isn’t the case. Syndergaard experienced soreness last week and did not pitch in a simulated game as anticipated.
Syndergaard has made five starts this season, putting up a 3.29 ERA with a 32/2 K/BB ratio in 27 1/3 innings. He is one of a long, long list of Mets players to succumb to the injury bug this year.
Update (3:53 PM ET): The no-hitter is over. Boyd induced a pop up from Adam Engel for the first out and retired pinch-hitter Kevan Smith with a groundout, but couldn’t close the door against Tim Anderson, who lashed a double into right field to break up the no-hitter. The Tigers still won, 12-0, after Jeimer Candelario’s monster three-run shot in the eighth.
*
Tigers’ left-hander Matthew Boyd has no-hit the White Sox through six innings. The lefty carried a perfect game through 2 2/3 innings, but slipped on a five-pitch walk to catcher Rob Brantly to end his bid.
While the White Sox collected zeroes on their half of the scoreboard, the Tigers’ offense kept up a steady stream of runs. Jeimer Candelario put Detroit on the board with an RBI single in the first inning, followed by a run scoring wild pitch in the second, Nicholas Castellanos‘ two-RBI double in the third, JaCoby Jones‘ double in the fourth, Mikie Mahtook‘s two-run homer in the fifth, and another long ball from Castellanos in the bottom of the sixth.
The Tigers chased opposing starter Dylan Covey off the mound by the fourth inning and dealt roughly with reliever Chris Beck, who allowed four runs on four hits for an unsightly 6.67 ERA.
Should Boyd pull off the no-hit attempt, he’ll be the first Tigers’ pitcher to do so since Justin Verlander‘s no-hitter against the Blue Jays in 2011. The White Sox, meanwhile, haven’t been on the receiving end of a no-no since they were no-hit by the Twins’ Francisco Liriano just four days prior to Verlander’s feat.