Stephen Strasburg’s scoreless innings streak ends at 35 innings

Nationals starter Stephen Strasburg had his scoreless innings streak end in unfortunate fashion in the top of the second inning on Sunday night against the Dodgers. With Yasiel Puig on third base and two outs, Logan Forsythe hit a fly ball to deep center field. Michael Taylor caught up to the ball but it glanced off of his glove, allowing Puig to score the game’s first run. He was not charged with an error. Strasburg still set the Nationals franchise record for consecutive scoreless innings.

The Nationals came back in the bottom of the sixth, taking a 3-1 lead on Ryan Zimmerman‘s three-run home run off of Ross Stripling. Strasburg, who lasted six innings and gave up just the one run, is in line for the win at the time of this writing.

Prior to Sunday, Strasburg last gave up a run in the bottom of the first inning against the Padres on August 19. Following that, he blanked the Padres in the next five innings, then shut out the Astros for six innings, tossed a complete game shut out against the Marlins, kept the Marlins scoreless in Miami for six frames, and hurled eight shutout innings against the Phillies. On the season, Strasburg is carrying a 2.60 ERA with a 190/44 K/BB ratio in 162 2/3 innings.

Follow @Baer_Bill