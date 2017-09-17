Stephen Strasburg’s scoreless innings streak ends at 35 innings

Nationals starter Stephen Strasburg had his scoreless innings streak end in unfortunate fashion in the top of the second inning on Sunday night against the Dodgers. With Yasiel Puig on third base and two outs, Logan Forsythe hit a fly ball to deep center field. Michael Taylor caught up to the ball but it glanced off of his glove, allowing Puig to score the game’s first run. He was not charged with an error. Strasburg still set the Nationals franchise record for consecutive scoreless innings.
The Nationals came back in the bottom of the sixth, taking a 3-1 lead on Ryan Zimmerman‘s three-run home run off of Ross Stripling. Strasburg, who lasted six innings and gave up just the one run, is in line for the win at the time of this writing.
Prior to Sunday, Strasburg last gave up a run in the bottom of the first inning against the Padres on August 19. Following that, he blanked the Padres in the next five innings, then shut out the Astros for six innings, tossed a complete game shut out against the Marlins, kept the Marlins scoreless in Miami for six frames, and hurled eight shutout innings against the Phillies. On the season, Strasburg is carrying a 2.60 ERA with a 190/44 K/BB ratio in 162 2/3 innings.
Eduardo Nunez has been phenomenal ever since joining the Red Sox in a July 26 trade from the Giants. Nunez has hit .319/.351/.534 with eight home runs, 27 RBI, and 22 runs scored in 171 plate appearances. Until September, he played second base in place of the then-injured Dustin Pedroia and has operated in a utility role since.
The Red Sox like what they’ve seen and intend to explore signing Nunez for at least the 2018 season, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports. Nunez, who is 30 years old, can become a free agent after this season.
While his production over the last 37 games surpasses any of his full-season finishes, Nunez isn’t playing significantly over his head as he put up an above-average OPS in each of the last three seasons. Nunez’s versatility also impacts his value significantly, so it’s easy to see why the Red Sox want to keep him around.
Everyone’s talking about Phillies 1B/OF Rhys Hoskin, and for good reason. Entering Sunday, he had homered 18 times in 36 games. J.D. Martinez has also garnered lots of press for his prodigious power, going yard 23 times in 50 games since becoming a Diamondback. Few people, however, have been talking about Athletics first baseman Matt Olson, who on Sunday cranked out his 21st home run in his 53rd game.
Olson’s solo shot came in the fourth inning against Henderson Alvarez, tying the game at two apiece. It was the second of back-to-back home runs with Chad Pinder.
Olson, 23, has been particularly powerful since the end of August. Between August 27 and today, he hit 13 home runs in 18 games. He and Martinez (12) are the only players with double-digit homers since that date. The Indians’ Jose Ramirez has nine. Hoskins has eight.
Following Sunday’s action, Olson is batting .266/.354/.651 with 40 RBI along with the 21 round-trippers in 192 plate appearances.