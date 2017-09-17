Report: Red Sox want to sign Eduardo Nunez beyond 2017

Eduardo Nunez has been phenomenal ever since joining the Red Sox in a July 26 trade from the Giants. Nunez has hit .319/.351/.534 with eight home runs, 27 RBI, and 22 runs scored in 171 plate appearances. Until September, he played second base in place of the then-injured Dustin Pedroia and has operated in a utility role since.
The Red Sox like what they’ve seen and intend to explore signing Nunez for at least the 2018 season, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports. Nunez, who is 30 years old, can become a free agent after this season.
While his production over the last 37 games surpasses any of his full-season finishes, Nunez isn’t playing significantly over his head as he put up an above-average OPS in each of the last three seasons. Nunez’s versatility also impacts his value significantly, so it’s easy to see why the Red Sox want to keep him around.
Everyone’s talking about Phillies 1B/OF Rhys Hoskin, and for good reason. Entering Sunday, he had homered 18 times in 36 games. J.D. Martinez has also garnered lots of press for his prodigious power, going yard 23 times in 50 games since becoming a Diamondback. Few people, however, have been talking about Athletics first baseman Matt Olson, who on Sunday cranked out his 21st home run in his 53rd game.
Olson’s solo shot came in the fourth inning against Henderson Alvarez, tying the game at two apiece. It was the second of back-to-back home runs with Chad Pinder.
Olson, 23, has been particularly powerful since the end of August. Between August 27 and today, he hit 13 home runs in 18 games. He and Martinez (12) are the only players with double-digit homers since that date. The Indians’ Jose Ramirez has nine. Hoskins has eight.
Following Sunday’s action, Olson is batting .266/.354/.651 with 40 RBI along with the 21 round-trippers in 192 plate appearances.
The Astros clinched the AL West on Sunday afternoon with a 7-1 victory over the Mariners. It marks the Astros’ first division title since 2001 when they were in the NL Central. They will be back in the postseason for the first time since 2015.
Justin Verlander delivered another strong start, holding the Mariners to one run on three hits and a walk with 10 strikeouts over seven innings. He has given up a total of two runs and 10 hits in three starts since the Astros acquired him from the Tigers at the end of August.
On offense, Derek Fisher, Marwin Gonzalez, George Springer, and Carlos Correa each homered. Every regular in the lineup except Carlos Beltran had at least one hit.
The 91-58 Astros still have meaningful baseball left to play as they are battling the 92-57 Indians for the best record in the American League, which would earn them home field advantage in the playoffs.