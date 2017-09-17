Report: Red Sox want to sign Eduardo Nunez beyond 2017

Eduardo Nunez has been phenomenal ever since joining the Red Sox in a July 26 trade from the Giants. Nunez has hit .319/.351/.534 with eight home runs, 27 RBI, and 22 runs scored in 171 plate appearances. Until September, he played second base in place of the then-injured Dustin Pedroia and has operated in a utility role since.

The Red Sox like what they’ve seen and intend to explore signing Nunez for at least the 2018 season, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports. Nunez, who is 30 years old, can become a free agent after this season.

While his production over the last 37 games surpasses any of his full-season finishes, Nunez isn’t playing significantly over his head as he put up an above-average OPS in each of the last three seasons. Nunez’s versatility also impacts his value significantly, so it’s easy to see why the Red Sox want to keep him around.

