Matt Olson continues power surge, hits 21st home run

Everyone’s talking about Phillies 1B/OF Rhys Hoskin, and for good reason. Entering Sunday, he had homered 18 times in 36 games. J.D. Martinez has also garnered lots of press for his prodigious power, going yard 23 times in 50 games since becoming a Diamondback. Few people, however, have been talking about Athletics first baseman Matt Olson, who on Sunday cranked out his 21st home run in his 53rd game.

Olson’s solo shot came in the fourth inning against Henderson Alvarez, tying the game at two apiece. It was the second of back-to-back home runs with Chad Pinder.

Olson, 23, has been particularly powerful since the end of August. Between August 27 and today, he hit 13 home runs in 18 games. He and Martinez (12) are the only players with double-digit homers since that date. The Indians’ Jose Ramirez has nine. Hoskins has eight.

Following Sunday’s action, Olson is batting .266/.354/.651 with 40 RBI along with the 21 round-trippers in 192 plate appearances.

