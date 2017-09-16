Watch: Cody Bellinger ties NL rookie home run record

If you needed further proof that the Dodgers are back to their winning ways, look no further than the second inning of their set against the Nationals on Saturday. Cody Bellinger crushed an 0-1 fastball from A.J. Cole to lead off the inning, sending it hurtling over the scoreboard in right field to give the Dodgers an early lead.

Oh, and he made history, too. The home run, Bellinger’s 38th of the season, tied a National League record for most rookie home runs. Only the 1930 Braves’ centerfielder Wally Berger and 1956 Reds’ left fielder Frank Robinson produced as many dingers in their rookie campaigns, with Mark McGwire holding the all-time record, at 49 homers.

Bellinger didn’t stop there, returning to add an RBI single in the third inning. Justin Turner supplied the go-ahead run in the fifth, a sac fly that plated Chase Utley, while the Nationals fell short after rallying in the eighth. With the win, the club now sits 96-52 with five wins still needed to clinch the division. Barring any obstacles, Bellinger will get 14 more games to beat the league home run record.

