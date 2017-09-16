Miguel Cabrera exits game with lower back tightness

Tigers’ first baseman Miguel Cabrera left Saturday’s game with another case of lower back tightness, the team announced. It’s the fifth time the veteran slugger has been sidelined with back pain this season and very well could be the last, though he’s expected to be day-to-day for the time being.
Cabrera lasted just four innings against the White Sox, going 0-for-2 before he was pulled prior to the start of the fifth inning. No specific event appeared to trigger the injury, but he was left flailing at the plate against right-hander Reynaldo Lopez and went 0-for-2 before John Hicks relieved him in the top of the fifth inning. Hicks, meanwhile, collected a single in his first at-bat of the night and was left stranded after Lopez induced back-to-back outs from Nicholas Castellanos and Jeimer Candelario.
It’s been a rough season for Cabrera and doesn’t figure to get any easier as the regular season winds down. He’s batting .249/.331/.404 with 16 home runs and a .734 OPS after missing 44 days to various injuries and another six days to a lengthy suspension for participating in the Yankees-Tigers brawl last month. While the severity of his most recent injury remains to be determined, it’s not preposterous to suggest that he might not return to the field in 2017. The last time he was derailed with a back injury, he missed a full 18 days without landing on the DL. The Tigers don’t have that kind of time at this point in the year, and a playoff run is well out of reach thanks to the Indians’ 22-game surge.
Back in August, club manager Brad Ausmus pointed out that Cabrera’s lingering health issues would likely be an ongoing problem, especially with no clear root cause and no clear path to an effective treatment. “Quite frankly, I think he’s going to have to deal with it the rest of his career,” he told reporters. So far, that prediction doesn’t seem to be off the mark.
When we think of Giancarlo Stanton‘s peers, names like Aaron Judge, Mike Trout and Cody Bellinger rise to the top of the list. As it turns out, Athletics’ rookie slugger Matt Olson has something in common with him, too. On Saturday, the 23-year-old cranked his 20th home run of the season, marking the first time in at seven years that a hitter has managed 20+ home runs at both the minor and major league level in the same season. The last to do it? Stanton, circa 2010.
Olson’s record-tying knock arrived first thing in the second inning. He clubbed a 2-2 curveball off of Phillies’ right-hander Ben Lively, sending it 360 feet into the right field corner to give the A’s their first lead of the night.
On Friday, when Olson collected his 19th blast, FanRag Sports’ Melissa Lockard noticed a key improvement in the infielder’s swing. Not surprisingly, it’s one that appears to have facilitated his recent surge at the plate:
Beaten by fastballs during his big league stint, Olson worked with Oakland hitting coaches to make a change with his setup at the plate. The tweak was designed to get his bat to the ball quicker without giving up the power his swing generates. The adjustment, which involved lowering his hands, has made a significant difference for Olson this season.
Pending Saturday’s results, there are only 14 games left in the regular season, which still gives Olson plenty of time to eclipse Stanton’s record of 21 minor league homers and 22 major league homers. With 23 minor league knocks already under his belt, he’ll need just three major league home runs to set a new benchmark — that is, if Phillies’ wunderkind Rhys Hoskins (29 minor league HR, 18 major league HR) doesn’t get there first.
Giants’ GM Bobby Evans confirmed that the club has plans to pick up Matt Moore‘s $9 option for 2018, according to Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times. It hasn’t been Moore’s finest season — a league-high 5.39 ERA will testify to that, among other markers — but Shaikin points out that the Giants aren’t positioning themselves for a rebuild anytime soon. They still plan to compete with the same veteran core in 2018, and as long as Moore can handle the 150+ inning workload without breaking down, he has a place on the pitching staff for the foreseeable future.
Moore, 28, appeared to have some difficulty transitioning to his first full season in the National League. His 14 losses and 100 earned runs are career-worst marks, and while his 5.39 ERA, 3.3 BB/9 and 7.7 SO/9 aren’t personal lows, they don’t inspire a lot of confidence, either. (Granted, none of the Giants’ starters carry a sub-4.00 ERA except for Madison Bumgarner, who only started seeing regular starts in the second half after missing significant time with a shoulder injury.)
Even taking Moore’s recent struggles into account, it’s not all bad news for the Giants going forward. Without the onus to rebuild, they’re not about to start jettisoning pitching depth, especially when other relatively young, relatively healthy, relatively productive arms on the market come at a much steeper price. If Moore tanks in 2018, the club has a $1 million buyout on his contract, and if he surges back to 2013-like peaks, it’ll only cost $10 million to retain him for another season.