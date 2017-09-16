Giants will exercise Matt Moore’s option for 2018

Giants’ GM Bobby Evans confirmed that the club has plans to pick up Matt Moore‘s $9 option for 2018, according to Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times. It hasn’t been Moore’s finest season — a league-high 5.39 ERA will testify to that, among other markers — but Shaikin points out that the Giants aren’t positioning themselves for a rebuild anytime soon. They still plan to compete with the same veteran core in 2018, and as long as Moore can handle the 150+ inning workload without breaking down, he has a place on the pitching staff for the foreseeable future.
Moore, 28, appeared to have some difficulty transitioning to his first full season in the National League. His 14 losses and 100 earned runs are career-worst marks, and while his 5.39 ERA, 3.3 BB/9 and 7.7 SO/9 aren’t personal lows, they don’t inspire a lot of confidence, either. (Granted, none of the Giants’ starters carry a sub-4.00 ERA except for Madison Bumgarner, who only started seeing regular starts in the second half after missing significant time with a shoulder injury.)
Even taking Moore’s recent struggles into account, it’s not all bad news for the Giants going forward. Without the onus to rebuild, they’re not about to start jettisoning pitching depth, especially when other relatively young, relatively healthy, relatively productive arms on the market come at a much steeper price. If Moore tanks in 2018, the club has a $1 million buyout on his contract, and if he surges back to 2013-like peaks, it’ll only cost $10 million to retain him for another season.
If you needed further proof that the Dodgers are back to their winning ways, look no further than the second inning of their set against the Nationals on Saturday. Cody Bellinger crushed an 0-1 fastball from A.J. Cole to lead off the inning, sending it hurtling over the scoreboard in right field to give the Dodgers an early lead.
Oh, and he made history, too. The home run, Bellinger’s 38th of the season, tied a National League record for most rookie home runs. Only the 1930 Braves’ centerfielder Wally Berger and 1956 Reds’ left fielder Frank Robinson produced as many dingers in their rookie campaigns, with Mark McGwire holding the all-time record, at 49 homers.
Bellinger didn’t stop there, returning to add an RBI single in the third inning. Justin Turner supplied the go-ahead run in the fifth, a sac fly that plated Chase Utley, while the Nationals fell short after rallying in the eighth. With the win, the club now sits 96-52 with five wins still needed to clinch the division. Barring any obstacles, Bellinger will get 14 more games to beat the league home run record.
The Reds shut down rookie right-hander Tyler Mahle for the rest of the 2017 season, per a report from the Cincinnati Enquirer’s C. Trent Rosecrans. There’s nothing sinister here, just a rookie who hit his innings limit for the season. Mahle finished a brief run in the big leagues with a 2.70 ERA, 5.0 BB/9 and 6.3 SO/9 in his first 20 innings, ending on a high note after tossing five scoreless innings against the Cardinals on Wednesday.
The 22-year-old righty contracted a mild case of the jitters after making the jump to the majors, but the control issues that plagued him in September don’t appear to be a chronic problem. Prior to his call-up, Mahle touted a 2.73, 2.0 BB/9 and 7.7 SO/9 with Triple-A Louisville, and his numbers were even better in Double-A. He accumulated 164 1/3 innings across all three levels, which likely made the decision to shut him down an easy one for the Reds. Given his poise and results on the mound, however, there’s no reason to think he won’t be in the mix for a rotation spot next spring.
In the meantime, the club will roll with a rotation featuring Sal Romano, Robert Stephenson, Jackson Stephens, Rookie Davis and Homer Bailey. Heading into Saturday’s set against the Pirates, Reds’ starters rank second-to-last in the league with a collective 5.67 ERA and 1.9 fWAR. They’ll go for their 65th win of the season at 4:10 ET.