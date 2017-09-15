The Indians’ historic 22-game winning streak is over

The Indians still own the second-longest winning streak in major league history, but their attempt to top the 1916 Giants’ 26-win streak is officially over. The club found it difficult to stay ahead of the Royals on Friday night, striking first on an Edwin Encarnacion sacrifice fly in the first inning and watching Alcides Escobar tie it up with a solo jack in the second inning.
Jose Ramirez harnessed a one-run lead in the third inning, barreling a Jason Vargas heater an estimated 425 feet over the left field fence and giving the team a minute to catch their breath:
Their advantage was short-lived. Brandon Moss catapulted a 404-footer in the fourth and was backed by two RBI from Eric Hosmer and Lorenzo Cain. Vargas exited in the sixth, unable to harness a quality start in six consecutive attempts, but the Royals’ bullpen delivered where he could not. Ryan Buchter, Trevor Cahill and Mike Minor combined for four scoreless innings, limiting the offense to one hit and three walks and effectively quashing Cleveland’s chances of repeating Thursday’s theatrical walk-off.
That didn’t stop the Indians from making things interesting, from a wild catch in the eighth…
…to Yandy Diaz‘s pop up single in the ninth. Once Minor settled into a groove, however, he was unflappable, needing just 12 pitches to strike out the side and spoiling the Indians’ bid for good.
With the loss, the streak ends at 22 consecutive games, the longest winning streak in 101 years and second-longest in MLB history. The club is still four games away from tying the Dodgers’ 95-win mark and will need to stay ahead of them to clinch home field advantage throughout the postseason, but if anyone’s capable of getting there, it’s them.
The Angels completed their trade for outfielder Justin Upton on Friday, sending right-handed pitching prospect Elvin Rodriguez to the Tigers. The Tigers also received right-hander Grayson Long in the deal.
Rodriguez, 19, was ranked No. 22 in the Angels’ system by MLB Pipeline. He spent the bulk of his 2017 season in rookie-level Orem, where he went 5-1 in 11 starts and commanded a 2.50 ERA, 1.8 BB/9 and 8.2 SO/9 through 54 innings. While his big league debut is still several seasons away, his continued consistency merited a jump to Single-A Burlington in August, where he issued nine runs, three walks and struck out 12 of 63 batters in his first 14 innings.
According to MLB.com’s Jason Beck, the Tigers are still waiting to complete two trades from the last several months. They’re due cash or a player to be named later from the Cubs after dealing Justin Wilson and Alex Avila, and will need to supplement the Astros’ acquisition of Justin Verlander with cash or a PBTNL as well.
Brewers’ right-hander Jimmy Nelson will undergo surgery to address a right rotator cuff strain and partial anterior labrum tear, per a report by MLB.com’s Adam McCalvy. The club placed him on the 10-day disabled list early on Friday, but have given no indication that he’ll pitch again this season. The specifics of the procedure are pending further evaluation on Tuesday, and McCalvy adds that it may be a routine clean-up procedure rather than something more invasive. Until then, there’s no telling how long he’ll be sidelined.
Nelson was diagnosed with the shoulder strain following his start against the Cubs last Friday, when he hurled five shutout innings before leaving with arm soreness on a bad slide into first base. He’s put up career-best numbers this year, going 12-6 in 29 starts with a 3.49 ERA, 2.5 BB/9 and 10.2 SO/9 through 175 1/3 innings in Milwaukee.
Even without their ace, the Brewers have found ways to stay competitive for the division title. They entered Friday’s opener against the Marlins with a 3.5-game deficit in the NL Central and a 2.5-game deficit in the wild card race. Milwaukee skipper Craig Counsell is trying to keep things flexible, he told reporters, which has meant more exercise for the bullpen over the last several weeks. “When you get into this mode, I think it’s all hands on deck,” Counsell said Friday. “That’s the mode we’re in. The players have completely bought into that, I think. Things change. That’s what this time of year produces. It’s not unsettling at all, it’s just the mode we’re in.”