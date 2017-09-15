MLB investigating whether the Tigers hit umpire Quinn Wolcott on purpose

On Wednesday afternoon, during the Tigers-Indians game, home plate umpire Quinn Wolcott ejected Tigers catcher James McCann and then ejected manager Brad Ausmus over their arguing of balls and strikes. At one point the argument got a bit pointed, with Ausmus suggesting that Wolcott was caught up in the Indians winning streak and giving them preferable calls. That’s gonna earn you your ejection, obviously.
With McCann gone, backup catcher James Hicks came into the game. A few pitches later, a Buck Farmer pitch sailed on Hicks, he missed it entirely and it hit Wolcott, shaking him up. While a few people — including analyst Dallas Braden — speculated online that maybe Hicks let the ball get through in order to intentionally hit Wolcott, Ausmus dismissed that as “ridiculous.” For my part, it just seemed like a pitch with an unusual amount of action on it, missed by a catcher who was unexpectedly inserted into the game moments before. An accident.
The Associated Press is reporting this morning, however, that Major League Baseball is investigating the matter, in an effort to determine if it was, in fact, intentional. I suspect this is being done at the instigation of Wolcott or the umpire’s union because, as the AP reports, as he was being examined by a trainer, he said “They didn’t do it on purpose, did they?”
Judge for yourself here:
There has been a growing chorus of grumpy criticism of Cleveland and its fans as the Indians winning streak has continued. It began, as far as I can tell, with Darren Rovell attendance-shaming the Indians earlier in the week, wondering why they only drew 24,000 or so fans to Tuesday’s win over the Tigers. Since then I’ve seen a lot of commenters and commentators saying much the same thing.
A couple of points to be made about that:
- A lot of people buy tickets ahead of time and no one schedules a winning streak. That said, there have been thousands and, in some cases, as many as 10,000 walkup ticket sales for Indians games lately;
- Cleveland, as a city, has lost about 20% of its population since 2000. It’s not in anywhere near as healthy an economic situation as basically any other major league city and, as such, fans attending games there are making bigger tradeoffs than fans in most other big league cities. To expect there to be 40,000+ fans able to plunk down serious cash for big league tickets 81 times a year in a city like Cleveland is asking a lot; finally
- When it matters, the Indians do, in fact, draw. And the fans are excited. We saw this with the playoffs last year. We’re seeing it now with the winning streak. Just witness the scene that unfolded in the 10th inning last night when Jay Bruce walked them off for win number 22:
The game was not a sellout, but those left field bleachers looked pretty full to me.
Don’t shame Indians fans for their alleged lack of support. They’re doing just fine, thank you very much.
You may recall that, before the All-Star break, Logan Morrison of the Tampa Bay Rays questioned Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez‘s home run hitting bonafides after Sanchez was added to the American League’s Home Run Derby team while Morrison, who had more homers than Sanchez at the time, was left off.
Since the break Sanchez has gone on a home run tear, hitting 18 homers to bring him up to 31 on the year, including one last night in the Yankees rout of the Baltimore Orioles. That led the Yankees twitter account to take a jab at Morrison:
The Rays Twitter account noticed it:
The Yankees account retorted:
We’ve increasingly seen club Twitter accounts having fun with one another, taking playful jabs. Usually everyone is game for it and it’s good natured in much the way you and a friend who roots for a rival may talk harmless smack. But this one seems a bit more . . . real? And not particularly good natured.
Maybe the Yankees should let it go? Maybe the Rays should grow some thicker skin? Maybe everyone dying on a hill built by Logan freakin’ Morrison of all people is not the best use of time?