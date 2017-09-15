John Lackey, Willson Contreras go nuts, get ejected following blown call

John Lackey and Willson Contreras were ejected from this afternoon’s Cardinals-Cubs game following an argument with home plate umpire Jordan Baker that was, suffice it to say, colorful. Contreras is likely going to face a suspension for his too.
Baker blew a call on what should have been strike three on Carlos Martinez in the top of the fifth inning. There were two outs, so the inning should’ve been over. Martinez stayed alive on the blown call, however, and singled in a run on the next pitch to make it 2-1 Cardinals. That caused John Lackey and Contreras to go nuts. Watch:
Watch Contrereas spike his helmet here, which bounded up and hit Baker:
Both were ejected, because you can’t argue balls and strikes. For his part, Contreras will likely face a suspension for his spike. You may recall that Brett Lawrie was suspended a a couple of years back after slamming his batting helmet down, hitting an umpire. Same thing will likely apply here.
For the record, here’s the pitch chart, showing that Baker did miss the call badly. Not that it justified Lackey and Contreras’ meltdown.
UPDATE: Major League Baseball has just released a statement, saying it has determined that the Tigers did not hit umpire Quinn Wolcott on purpose on Wednesday:
“MLB takes seriously the safety of on-field personnel — players, coaches and umpires alike — and has thoroughly reviewed the incident. Upon completion of that review, Chief Baseball Officer Joe Torre has concluded that no Tigers player intended for the pitch to hit Umpire Wolcott, and therefor no discipline will be issued.”
10:36 AM: On Wednesday afternoon, during the Tigers-Indians game, home plate umpire Quinn Wolcott ejected Tigers catcher James McCann and then ejected manager Brad Ausmus over their arguing of balls and strikes. At one point the argument got a bit pointed, with Ausmus suggesting that Wolcott was caught up in the Indians winning streak and giving them preferable calls. That’s gonna earn you your ejection, obviously.
With McCann gone, backup catcher James Hicks came into the game. A few pitches later, a Buck Farmer pitch sailed on Hicks, he missed it entirely and it hit Wolcott, shaking him up. While a few people — including analyst Dallas Braden — speculated online that maybe Hicks let the ball get through in order to intentionally hit Wolcott, Ausmus dismissed that as “ridiculous.” For my part, it just seemed like a pitch with an unusual amount of action on it, missed by a catcher who was unexpectedly inserted into the game moments before. An accident.
The Associated Press is reporting this morning, however, that Major League Baseball is investigating the matter, in an effort to determine if it was, in fact, intentional. I suspect this is being done at the instigation of Wolcott or the umpire’s union because, as the AP reports, as he was being examined by a trainer, he said “They didn’t do it on purpose, did they?”
Judge for yourself here:
The Brewers have had to do some shuffling with their rotation lately, and today would be a day for a spot start. Rather than call someone up, Craig Counsell is going with a bullpen game. The first man out of the bullpen today: Jeremy Jeffress.
Jeffress has pitched in 263 major league games, all in relief. He last started back in 2011, when he was at Double-A. He’ll be on a short pitch count for a starter tonight — probably 50ish — but it’ll be a stretch for him. It’ll be interesting to see how he does.