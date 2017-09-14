Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images

Tommy Pham notches a 20/20 season

Sep 14, 2017
Quietly, Cardinals outfielder Tommy Pham has had an excellent season. That continued on Thursday afternoon against the Reds as he doubled, hit a two-run home run, and stole two bases in a 5-2 win.

The home run marked No. 20 on the year for Pham and the stolen bases were his 20th and 21st. He is one of five players in baseball with at least 20 home runs and 20 stolen bases, joining Jose Altuve, Elvis Andrus, Mookie Betts, and Mike Trout.

After Thursday’s action, Pham is batting .307/.410/.521 with 65 RBI and 85 runs scored along with his 20 dingers and 21 swiped bags. According to FanGraphs, he also bumped his season total up to 5 Wins Above Replacement, becoming one of 16 players in baseball with at least that much WAR.

Prior to 2017, Pham had been a complimentary player; not a lineup regular. The Cardinals slotted him in the outfield for good in early May and Pham never looked back. He’s been one of baseball’s most underappreciated players, helping keep the Cardinals’ postseason hopes alive. They are 2.5 games behind the Cubs in the NL Central and three games back of the Rockies for the second NL Wild Card slot.

Other players near a 20/20 season include Whit Merrifield (17 HR, 29 SB), Wil Myers (27 HR, 19 SB), Brett Gardner (20 HR, 19 SB), Keon Broxton (20 HR, 19 SB), Andrew Benintendi (19 HR, 18 SB), Paul Goldschmidt (34 HR, 17 SB), Chris Taylor (19 HR, 16 SB), Alex Bregman (16 HR, 16 SB), Brian Dozier (30 HR, 15 SB), and Jose Ramirez (26 HR, 15 SB). If they all reach the 20/20 mark, that would make 15 across baseball this season, which would tie 2001 for the second-most 20/20 players in a single season, according to Baseball Reference. 1999 saw 19 20/20 players.

Mike Fiers suspended five games for throwing at Luis Valbuena

Sep 14, 2017
On Wednesday night, Astros starter Mike Fiers took exception when Angels third baseman Luis Valbuna flipped his bat after hitting a home run in the first inning. Fiers threw a pitch over Valbuena’s head in the fourth inning, causing umpire Cory Blaser to issue warnings to both benches. After the game, Fiers said, “I took [the bat flip] as disrespect.”

Fiers has been suspended five games by Major League Baseball for his actions and fined an undisclosed amount, MLB.com’s Brian McTaggart reports. Fiers is not appealing his suspension, McTaggart notes, so his suspension will begin tonight. A five-game suspension for a starting pitcher really amounts to a one-game suspension since they go four games in between starts. The Astros can just push his next scheduled start back one day.

Fiers, 32, isn’t having a great season anyway. He’s 8-10 with a 5.22 ERA and a 146/62 K/BB ratio in 153 1/3 innings.

As I wrote yesterday, Major League Baseball can’t say “there’s no right or wrong way to play,” then allow pitchers to throw baseballs at players’ head for purportedly playing “the wrong way” by giving them meaningless punishments. In a perfect world, Fiers’ punishment should give him incentive to never throw at a hitter’s head again.

Avisail Garcia went 5-for-5 with seven RBI in rout of Tigers

Sep 14, 2017
The White Sox routed the Tigers on Thursday afternoon, racking up 25 hits (21 of which were singles) in a 17-7 victory. They scored multiple runs in five of nine innings. Outfielder Avisail Garcia was the biggest contributor of the day, as he went 5-for-5 with a two-run single, two RBI singles, and a three-run home run.

Garcia is the fourth player to have a five-hit, seven-RBI game this season, joining Scooter Gennett, Nolan Arenado, and Anthony Rendon. There have been only 14 such games in this millennium.

After Thursday’s performance, Garcia is batting .333/.380/.509 with 17 home runs, 77 RBI, and 67 runs scored across 503 plate appearances this season. He has certainly been a bright spot on what has otherwise been a disappointing White Sox team.