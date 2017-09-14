Jake Marisnick expected to miss six to eight weeks with fractured thumb

Astros outfielder Jake Marisnick fractured his right thumb sliding into second base in Wednesday night’s game against the Angels and is expected to miss the next six to eight weeks after undergoing surgery, MLB.com’s Brian McTaggart reports.
Marisnick, 26, has shared center field this season with George Springer and Cameron Maybin, so he has come to the plate only 259 times. He’s been effective, however, batting .243/.319/.496 with 16 home runs, 35 RBI, 50 runs scored, and nine stolen bases while playing above-average defense.
Cameron Maybin should see an increase in playing time in center as Springer has also been sharing time in right field with Josh Reddick.
On Wednesday night, Astros starter Mike Fiers took exception when Angels third baseman Luis Valbuna flipped his bat after hitting a home run in the first inning. Fiers threw a pitch over Valbuena’s head in the fourth inning, causing umpire Cory Blaser to issue warnings to both benches. After the game, Fiers said, “I took [the bat flip] as disrespect.”
Fiers has been suspended five games by Major League Baseball for his actions and fined an undisclosed amount, MLB.com’s Brian McTaggart reports. Fiers is not appealing his suspension, McTaggart notes, so his suspension will begin tonight. A five-game suspension for a starting pitcher really amounts to a one-game suspension since they go four games in between starts. The Astros can just push his next scheduled start back one day.
Fiers, 32, isn’t having a great season anyway. He’s 8-10 with a 5.22 ERA and a 146/62 K/BB ratio in 153 1/3 innings.
As I wrote yesterday, Major League Baseball can’t say “there’s no right or wrong way to play,” then allow pitchers to throw baseballs at players’ head for purportedly playing “the wrong way” by giving them meaningless punishments. In a perfect world, Fiers’ punishment should give him incentive to never throw at a hitter’s head again.
The White Sox routed the Tigers on Thursday afternoon, racking up 25 hits (21 of which were singles) in a 17-7 victory. They scored multiple runs in five of nine innings. Outfielder Avisail Garcia was the biggest contributor of the day, as he went 5-for-5 with a two-run single, two RBI singles, and a three-run home run.
Garcia is the fourth player to have a five-hit, seven-RBI game this season, joining Scooter Gennett, Nolan Arenado, and Anthony Rendon. There have been only 14 such games in this millennium.
After Thursday’s performance, Garcia is batting .333/.380/.509 with 17 home runs, 77 RBI, and 67 runs scored across 503 plate appearances this season. He has certainly been a bright spot on what has otherwise been a disappointing White Sox team.