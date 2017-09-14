Jake Marisnick expected to miss six to eight weeks with fractured thumb

Astros outfielder Jake Marisnick fractured his right thumb sliding into second base in Wednesday night’s game against the Angels and is expected to miss the next six to eight weeks after undergoing surgery, MLB.com’s Brian McTaggart reports.

Marisnick, 26, has shared center field this season with George Springer and Cameron Maybin, so he has come to the plate only 259 times. He’s been effective, however, batting .243/.319/.496 with 16 home runs, 35 RBI, 50 runs scored, and nine stolen bases while playing above-average defense.

Cameron Maybin should see an increase in playing time in center as Springer has also been sharing time in right field with Josh Reddick.

Follow @Baer_Bill