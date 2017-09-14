Indians rally late, extend winning streak to 22 games

The Indians extended their winning streak to 22 games on Thursday night against the Royals, turning a 2-1 ninth-inning deficit into a 3-2, 10-inning, walk-off victory.

The Royals opened the scoring in the top of the second against starter Josh Tomlin when Mike Moustakas grounded into a double play that plated Eric Hosmer. The Indians tied it not long thereafter in the third on a Lonnie Chisenhall RBI single against Jake Junis.

Hosmer broke a 1-1 tie in the sixth with an RBI double and the score would remain 2-1 into the bottom of the ninth inning. Facing closer Kelvin Herrera, Tyler Naquin singled with one out and was erased on a force at second for out number two. Francisco Lindor kept the Indians’ hope alive when he drilled a 96 MPH fastball off of the wall down the left field line to bring Franciso Mejia home and tie the game at two.

Closer Cody Allen pitched a scoreless top of the 10th inning to put things back in the hands of his team’s offense. Jose Ramirez kicked off the bottom half with a line drive to right-center that normally would’ve been a single, but he hustled into second base for a double. Edwin Encarnacion drew a walk to put runners on first and second. Jay Bruce sent the Indians home winners with a line drive down the right field line to plate Ramirez and extend the winning streak to 22 games.

The Indians broke the American League record on Tuesday with their 21st consecutive win, exceeding the 20 in a row the Athletics won in 2002. Win number 21 also matched the 1935 Cubs which was arguably the all-time record, depending on your view of the 1916 Giants. Those Giants won 26 straight games but had a tie in the middle of that streak.

The Royals and Indians will do battle again on Friday evening with the Tribe looking for their 23rd consecutive win. They last lost on August 23, which feels like a lifetime ago. Then, they were a mere 69-56. Now they are 91-56.

