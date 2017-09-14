Indians activate Andrew Miller

The Cleveland Indians have activated reliever Andrew Miller from the 10-day disabled list.
Miller has missed four weeks with patellar tendinitis in his right knee. When he went down he was posting a 1.65 ERA and 79/17 K/BB ratio in 54.2 innings. His absence has not exactly been a big problem, of course — have you heard that the Indians have won 21 consecutive straight games? — but having him back will no doubt be a good thing.
The Indians will lose again eventually. It’d be kinda funny if they did so because the most dominant reliever in baseball over the past couple of seasons had a meltdown or something. Not saying Miller would find it funny, but I bet his teammates would roast him pretty good for it.
On Wednesday night, Astros starter Mike Fiers took exception when Angels third baseman Luis Valbuna flipped his bat after hitting a home run in the first inning. Fiers threw a pitch over Valbuena’s head in the fourth inning, causing umpire Cory Blaser to issue warnings to both benches. After the game, Fiers said, “I took [the bat flip] as disrespect.”
Fiers has been suspended five games by Major League Baseball for his actions and fined an undisclosed amount, MLB.com’s Brian McTaggart reports. Fiers is not appealing his suspension, McTaggart notes, so his suspension will begin tonight. A five-game suspension for a starting pitcher really amounts to a one-game suspension since they go four games in between starts. The Astros can just push his next scheduled start back one day.
Fiers, 32, isn’t having a great season anyway. He’s 8-10 with a 5.22 ERA and a 146/62 K/BB ratio in 153 1/3 innings.
As I wrote yesterday, Major League Baseball can’t say “there’s no right or wrong way to play,” then allow pitchers to throw baseballs at players’ head for purportedly playing “the wrong way” by giving them meaningless punishments. In a perfect world, Fiers’ punishment should give him incentive to never throw at a hitter’s head again.
The White Sox routed the Tigers on Thursday afternoon, racking up 25 hits (21 of which were singles) in a 17-7 victory. They scored multiple runs in five of nine innings. Outfielder Avisail Garcia was the biggest contributor of the day, as he went 5-for-5 with a two-run single, two RBI singles, and a three-run home run.
Garcia is the fourth player to have a five-hit, seven-RBI game this season, joining Scooter Gennett, Nolan Arenado, and Anthony Rendon. There have been only 14 such games in this millennium.
After Thursday’s performance, Garcia is batting .333/.380/.509 with 17 home runs, 77 RBI, and 67 runs scored across 503 plate appearances this season. He has certainly been a bright spot on what has otherwise been a disappointing White Sox team.