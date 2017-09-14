Avisail Garcia went 5-for-5 with seven RBI in rout of Tigers

The White Sox routed the Tigers on Thursday afternoon, racking up 25 hits (21 of which were singles) in a 17-7 victory. They scored multiple runs in five of nine innings. Outfielder Avisail Garcia was the biggest contributor of the day, as he went 5-for-5 with a two-run single, two RBI singles, and a three-run home run.

Garcia is the fourth player to have a five-hit, seven-RBI game this season, joining Scooter Gennett, Nolan Arenado, and Anthony Rendon. There have been only 14 such games in this millennium.

After Thursday’s performance, Garcia is batting .333/.380/.509 with 17 home runs, 77 RBI, and 67 runs scored across 503 plate appearances this season. He has certainly been a bright spot on what has otherwise been a disappointing White Sox team.

