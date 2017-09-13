Video: Andrew McCutchen hits his 200th career home run

Pirates outfielder Andrew McCutchen reached a milestone on Wednesday against the Brewers, hitting his 200th career home run. The homer came with the bases empty and two outs in the top of the first inning against Chase Anderson, opening the scoring.
McCutchen, 30, has quietly had a bounce-back year after a disappointing 2016 campaign, though his numbers still aren’t where they used to be in his prime. He entered Wednesday’s action batting .275/.363/.474 with 24 home runs, 77 RBI, and 83 runs scored in 589 plate appearances.
Diamondbacks first baseman Paul Goldschmidt turned 30 years old on Sunday. On Wednesday, he recorded his 1,000th career hit in the majors. Goldschmidt entered the evening’s action against the Rockies with 998, singled in the first inning, then added a double to center field in the third inning off of German Marquez to reach his milestone.
As the Diamondbacks’ tweet above notes, Goldschmidt and Luis Gonzalez are the only players in franchise history with 1,000 hits. Considering the franchise has only been in existence since 1998, that’s not surprising.
Following the double, Goldschmidt improved his slash line to .310/.418/.590 with 34 home runs, 112 RBI, 104 runs scored, and seven stolen bases in 601 plate appearances. He remains in the thick of things in the NL MVP Award race.
During Wednesday night’s game between the Athletics and Red Sox, fans sitting behind Fenway Park’s “Green Monster” in left field unfurled a black banner with white text that read, “Racism is as American as Baseball.” Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe snapped a photo:
The fans, as Abraham noted, were quickly ejected and their banner confiscated.
Fenway Park is no stranger to issues concerning racism, as Orioles outfielder Adam Jones had racial slurs directed at him and had peanuts thrown at him earlier this year. Additionally, last month, Red Sox owner John Henry said he was “haunted” by the racist past of former owner Tom Yawkey. Henry suggested renaming Yawkey Way, the two-block street that runs from Brookline Avenue to Boylston Street.
A host of non-white players past and present have said they have experienced racism in Boston in particular. CC Sabathia said, “I’ve never been called the N-word” anywhere else but in Boston. He added, “We know. There’s 62 of us. We all know. When you go to Boston, expect it.”
Current Red Sox pitcher David Price said he has had racial slurs directed his way while in Boston. When center fielder Jackie Bradley, Jr. struggled in 2014, he said Boston fans directed racist taunts in his direction. All-time great slugger Barry Bonds said he would never play for the Red Sox because Boston is “too racist for me.”
The statement on the banner is a bit ambiguous, as it can be read as both pro-racism and anti-racism. However, given the above context and since racists rarely operate while openly admitting that they are racist, it is probabilistically reasonable to interpret it as an anti-racist statement. We’ll probably learn more about the intent as the ejected fans are likely to garner some press following the stunt.