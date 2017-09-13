The Dodgers finally snap their 11-game losing streak

Here are the scores. Here are the highlights:

Dodgers 5, Giants 3: The streak is over. Clayton Kershaw allowed two runs — one earned — and pitched out of a bases loaded jam in the sixth to get the win and stop the bleeding. Kenley Jansen got a four-out save but it was shaky, with him giving up three straight singles with one out in the ninth to face a bases-loaded jam of his own, though he struck his way out of it. Chase Utley homered and Yasiel Puig doubled in two to give the Dodgers their winning margin. The win ensured the Dodgers of at least a playoff spot in the National League.

Indians 2, Tigers 0: Wrote this up here, but it was pretty simple: Corey Kluber was dominant, tossing a complete game shutout and Francisco Lindor continued his hot hitting with a solo homer. The win ties the AL record winning streak of 20, held by the 2002 Athletics. This afternoon the Tribe seeks to break that and tie the all-time record winning streak held by the 1935 Cubs.

Royals 4, White Sox 3: Brandon Moss hit a grand slam in the first inning and the Royals held on for the rest of the game. It was the third straight game with a homer for Moss. He has nine RBI in those three games.

Braves 8, Nationals 0: The Nationals ran out a fairly legit lineup for a team that popped champagne corks the day before, but they got creamed anyway. Freddie Freeman hit a three-run homer and Ozzie Albies hit a solo shot. Julio Teheran scattered seven hits over seven shutout innings. The only bright spot for the Nationals — aside from knowing that they have already won the division — was Gio Gonzalez clinching his 2018 option by notching his 180th inning pitched.

Phillies 9, Marlins 8: This was a wild one. The Phillies at first thought they had a walkoff win in the ninth — they made a mess on the field, throwing buckets of chewing gum, Gatorade and sunflower seeds and stuff all over Hyun-Soo Kim, who got the hit — but a replay review showed that Cesar Hernandez was out at home, negating that run and forcing them to play on. In extras, Rhys Hoskins hit his second homer of the game to tie it back up after the Marlins had taken a lead in the top of the 10th. Then, in the bottom of the 15th Nick Williams walked if off — legitimately this time — with an RBI double. Williams had three hits and reached base five times in the game. The Marlins blew an five run lead they held as late as the sixth inning. Whew.

Blue Jays 3, Orioles 2: Baltimore took a 2-1 lead into the ninth but the Jays rallied off of O’s closer Zach Britton with a walk and a few singles, capped by Richard Urena’s walkoff single. That was the sixth straight loss for Baltimore, and while they all hurt, that one had to hurt more.

Red Sox 11, Athletics 1: Mookie Betts put on a show, smacking two homers on a 3-for-5, six-RBI night. That was more than enough for Eduardo Rodriguez and three Boston relievers. If Betts starts hitting like he did in 2016 and keeps it up in October, the Red Sox will be a completely different team than they’ve been of late.

Rays 2, Yankees 1: Sonny Gray allowed only two runs on five hits in eight innings but Ian Snell and his friends in the pen allowed only one run all game. The Rays runs came on solo shots from Kevin Kiermaier and Adeiny Hechavarria. The Rays and Yankees drew over 21,000 fans, which isn’t bat for a neutral site game with only a couple of days notice.

Brewers 5, Pirates 2: Eric Thames hit his 29th home run, Domingo Santana went 3-for-4 with two RBI and the Brewers kept pace with the Cubs and Cards, each of which also won. Not bad considering starter Brent Suter lasted only three innings. The pen did the job, though, with Jeremy Jeffress, Oliver Drake, Jared Hughes, Anthony Swarzak and Josh Hader each tossing a scoreless inning and Corey Knebel tossing one of his own to notch the save.

Mariners 10, Rangers 3: Kyle Seager and Ben Gamel both hit three-run homers. Marco Gonzales struck out six while allowing three runs over five innings. The Rangers dropped three games behind Minnesota for the American League’s second Wild Card. The Mariners remained three and a half back.

Cubs 8, Mets 3: Kris Bryant hit a three-run homer in the Cubs’ four-run fourth and Jose Quintana allowed two runs over seven, striking out seven. Quintana knocked in a run himself with a safety squeeze.

Twins 16, Padres 0: This one got out of hand early with the Twins taking a 9-0 lead after three innings and never looking back. Minnesota was homer happy too, hitting a dinger in each of the first seven innings. Jason Castro homered twice. Brian Dozier, Jorge Polanco, Eddie Rosario, Eduardo Escobar and Kennys Vargas also went deep.

Cardinals 13, Reds 4: The Cardinals have won four straight and six of their last seven as they keep pace with the Cubs, two back in the Central. Paul DeJong homered. It was his 22nd on the year, setting a new mark for Cardinals shortstops. Yadier Molina drove in three. St. Louis farting around all year and then, in the last month, putting together a run that could put them in the playoffs is about the most Cardinals thing ever.

Rockies 4, Diamondbacks 2: Carlos Gonzalez hit two homers and drove in all four of the Rockies’ runs and Jon Gray was solid, striking out ten and not waking a batter in seven innings. Colorado wins its sixth straight. They’re three back of the Dbacks for the top Wild Card and home field advantage for their presumed one game playoff.

Astros 1, Angels 0: This is why the Astros got Justin Verlander. Their newest addition allowed only one hit and struck out nine over eight shutout innings and that made it possible for a Yuli Gurriel RBI single in the second inning to hold up.

