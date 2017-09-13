Getty Images

Shohei Otani wants to play in the United States next year

By Craig CalcaterraSep 13, 2017, 9:36 AM EDT
1 Comment

According to Jim Allen of Kyodo News, Shohei Otani, the “Japanese Babe Ruth” for his combined pitching-slugging prowess, wants to leave the Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters, enter the posting system this winter and play for a major league team in 2018.

There is no question about his readiness for Major League Baseball. Otani, who would be a starting pitcher here, has a 102 mile per hour fastball and routinely sits in the high 90s, profiles as one of the best pitchers in baseball. While his year has been shortened this year due to early season injuries — he’s pitched in only two games, working out the rust — last year he posted a 1.86 ERA, struck out 174 in 140 innings across 21 games . . . and hit .322/.416/.588 with 27 home runs as a designated hitter.

The question for Otani all along was whether he would bother to come to the United States given the new Collective Bargaining Agreement’s highly restrictive cap on international signees. Whereas, before this year, Japanese players were essentially free agents, with a large posting fee given to their NPB team, major league clubs’ collective international bonuses are capped at less than $10 million. As Jeff Passan notes in his column, some shuffling and trading of cap space will allow a few teams to give Otani close to $10 million or so, but that’s it. A number of other teams, including the Dodgers and Cubs, face far more restrictive bonus caps given their previous international spending.

All of which means that Otani will not make much money by coming here. He’ll get his few million as a signing bonus but then will be just like any amateur getting called up to a big club: he’ll be under team control for six years, in the first three of which his salary will be set by the big club and will likely not exceed a million dollars. In years 3-6 he’ll be arbitration eligible. After six years — during all of which the big club can manipulate his service time — he’ll be eligible for free agency. Otani is 23 now, so he’ll still be in line for a big free agent deal at some point, but compared to Japanese players who have come to the U.S. in the past, he’ll be working for peanuts.

None of which seems to concern him. He wants to play in the best league in the world, it seems. And even with the financial restrictions in place, it’s hard to blame him.

 

We could have a pitch clock as early as next season

Getty Images
By Craig CalcaterraSep 13, 2017, 11:22 AM EDT
1 Comment

Ken Rosenthal reported last night that, in early August, the players signaled to Major League Baseball that they are willing to work with the league on the implementation of a pitch clock. A pitch clock is commissioner Rob Manfred’s preferred means of quickening the pace of games, but imposing it would require the approval of the union. Rosenthal says that, as a result of this general agreement, we could have a pitch clock as early as next season.

The details are not all agreed upon yet, and the players want input on certain aspects of its implementation, such as whether or not it will run with players on base. Their basic acceptance of the idea, however, seems to be a corner-turning event. Earlier in the year there was clear disagreement between the players and the league on such measures, with Rob Manfred threatening to impose pace-of-play measures like a pitch clock unilaterally.

There has been a pitch clock in the minor leagues for a couple of years now and, based on my experience as a Triple-A fan and the experience of virtually everyone I’ve spoken to, its implementation has been smooth, to the point where it’s hardly noticeable. You can count on one hand the number of times a pitcher has been given an automatic ball for not throwing a pitch within the specified time in the course of a season and, overall, the pace of play seems to have picked up considerably.

To the extent there is pushback on this by major leaguers now, it’s likely out of habit, not the necessities of the game. For the past 20-25 years we’ve come to accept that batters will walk around and adjust gloves between every pitch, that pitchers will take all the time in the world to gear up for each pitch and that catchers and pitchers will have mound visit after mound visit, but that’s the exception in baseball history, not the rule. Go back and find video of any random game before, say, 1992 or so and you’ll see a far quicker, far crisper game as far as pace goes. It’s simply a better product, aesthetically speaking.

While it’s understandable that current players play the game the way they do out of habit, it’s not immutable. If a pitch clock will pick up the pace of play and get us back to a time when pitchers got the ball, came set and threw it again, it will be worth it. Even if it goes against age-old convictions that baseball, a matter of philosophy, should not have a clock.

The Athletics have chosen a site for their new ballpark

Oakland A's
By Craig CalcaterraSep 13, 2017, 10:33 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The San Francisco Chronicle reports that the Oakland Athletics have settled on a location for their proposed new ballpark: the site near Laney College on a piece of land owned by Peralta Community College.

The Laney College area is close to downtown Oakland  between Interstate 880 and Lake Merritt and is near a BART station. It was preferred by the club over the Oakland Coliseum site and land on the waterfront northwest of Jack London Square, the latter of which had traffic and accessibility concerns.

It would be a while before a ballpark actually appears on the site. The A’s have to negotiate with Laney and Peralta colleges and upgrades to the freeway ramps need to take place. The project is going to be privately financed, but there will still need to be negotiations with Oakland, private financiers and other stakeholders. The idea would be to begin play on the site in 2023.