Red Sox may use David Price out of the bullpen down the stretch

By Bill BaerSep 13, 2017, 7:26 PM EDT
Red Sox starter David Price threw a three-inning simulated game on Wednesday, one of the last hurdles before his eventual activation from the disabled list. Manager John Farrell will sit down with Price on Thursday to determine his role going forward. He said it would be “aggressive” to put him back in the rotation, MLB.com’s Ian Browne reports, so it sounds like the club is leaning towards using him out of the bullpen down the stretch.

Price, 32, hasn’t pitched since July 22 due to inflammation in his left elbow. He also started the season late, debuting on May 29 due to an elbow issue. Overall, he has made 11 starts on the season with a 3.82 ERA and a 63/22 K/BB ratio in 66 innings.

Price inked a seven-year, $217 million contract with the Red Sox after the 2015 season, but the last two years haven’t gone as planned for either side. Winning in the playoffs this year, however, would be a healing salve to all of that.

Jaime Garcia wasn’t happy Joe Girardi pulled him in the fifth inning

By Bill BaerSep 13, 2017, 6:21 PM EDT
Yankees starter Jaime Garcia‘s line score for Wednesday afternoon’s start against the Rays at Citi Field looked fine: one run allowed, five hits, one walk, four strikeouts. There was just one issue: he lasted only 4 2/3 innings, something he wasn’t happy about.

Garcia got two quick outs in the fifth, but Lucas Duda singled to keep the inning alive. Manager Joe Girardi went out to the mound and removed Garcia at just 78 pitches. Garcia didn’t make eye contact with Girardi when he handed him the ball, and the two were later seen in a face-to-face argument in the dugout.

The move worked, as Chad Green got the final out of the fifth, then pitched a scoreless sixth by striking out the side. The Yankees went on to win 3-2.

Per MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch, Girardi said after the game, “I understand if he’s still mad. I’m OK with that.”

In Girardi’s defense, his team is involved in two very important battles: the club is 3.5 games behind the first-place Red Sox in the AL East, and leads the Twins for the first AL Wild Card slot by 3.5 games. Garcia hadn’t exactly been lights out since joining the Yankees, yielding 18 runs (14 earned) in five starts for an unsightly 5.11 ERA. That also includes a mediocre 20/16 K/BB ratio in 24 2/3 innings.

Major League Baseball tweets, “There’s no right or wrong way to play.”

By Bill BaerSep 13, 2017, 5:17 PM EDT
Bat flipping has been a source of intense controversy in recent years in baseball. Cubs pitcher Jake Arrieta said earlier this year that if a young player flips his bat after hitting a home run off of him, “He might wear the next one in the ribs.”

Blue Jays outfielder Jose Bautista famously flipped his bat after hitting a crucial home run in Game 5 of the 2015 ALDS against the Rangers. He was criticized relentlessly by old-timers for not playing the game “the right way” and the Rangers held a grudge against him that lasted into the middle of the next season when second baseman Rougned Odor punched him. Odor said, “Perhaps he was wrong, and perhaps I was also wrong.”

Phillies outfielder Odubel Herrera, perhaps baseball’s most infamous bat flipper, said earlier this year, “I don’t want to get drilled [in retaliation]. But I’m not going to change the way I play.”

While white players are certainly no strangers to flipping bats, the art was embraced and perfected by international players. ESPN ran a feature in June called the Beisbol Experience. Some players were asked about the difference in cultures. Carlos Beltran said, “Here, baseball is a big business. In Puerto Rico, baseball is more a place where fans go to the field to cheer, to go crazy; there’s loud music.” Carlos Gonzalez said, “Maybe for guys from Cuba and the Dominican Republic, there’s a larger difference because they put more flair into the way they play, and they come to the United States and people don’t really like that.”

September 15 to October 15 is Hispanic Heritage Month. Major League Baseball sent out this tweet with a video:

It’s a great video and encapsulates everything Major League Baseball should be promoting: diversity, enthusiasm, individuality. Except, well, it hasn’t really been promoting any of that otherwise. The mostly-white pitchers who have gone after mostly-Hispanic players like Herrera, Bautista, Yoenis Cespedes, and Yasiel Puig for their celebratory ways have been punished, but it’s hardly been a legitimate effort to stamp out the “play the game the right way” culture that blots out other cultures. As a result, MLB appears two-faced here. You can’t say, “There’s no right or wrong way to play” while giving a relative slap on the wrist to players who throw projectiles at 100 MPH in the vicinity of players’ heads or punch them in the face in retaliation.

If there’s “no right or wrong way to play,” why has Herrera resigned himself to eventually being hurt in retaliation? The tweet above is a great sentiment, but it needs to be backed up by action.