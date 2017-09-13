Mike McGinnis/Getty Images

Marlins expected to play next home series at Miller Park

By Bill BaerSep 13, 2017, 4:24 PM EDT
The Marlins have two more games in Philadelphia against the Phillies before returning home for a six-game homestand against the Brewers and Mets. Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports that the Marlins are expected to announce that the club will play at least a three-game series against the Brewers in Milwaukee at Miller Park.

Here’s a statement from Marlins president David Samson, via Mark Feinsand of MLB.com:

Major League Baseball in conjunction with the Miami Marlins agreed that it is in the best interest of our community to relocate this weekend’s Marlins games against the Milwaukee Brewers to Milwaukee. Marlins Park stood ready to host the games, but we all agreed that burdening public service resources was not the proper course of action. Following Hurricane Irma, the Miami Marlins realize that all of our employees, as well as our entire community, have other needs that must take a priority at this time. The Miami Marlins look forward to returning home on Monday to play the New York Mets.

MLB.com’s Adam McCalvy notes that attendance will be capped due to short-notice staffing issues.

The state of Florida has been ravaged by Hurricane Irma. Marlins Park appeared to have suffered some minor damage and as a result, the stadium may not yet be ready to host baseball games. The Rays have already had to move the location of some of their home games, as the club is in the midst of “hosting” the Yankees at Citi Field in New York.

Major League Baseball and the Marlins are in a tough place because teams only have one or two off-days remaining through the end of the regular season and the playoffs begin immediately afterward. There’s just no flexibility to allow the Marlins to delay a home series, so the next best thing is to move the location and make the Marlins pseudo-hosts.

The Marlins have one more short homestand before the regular season concludes, welcoming the Braves to Miami from September 28 through October 1.

Major League Baseball tweets, “There’s no right or wrong way to play.”

By Bill BaerSep 13, 2017, 5:17 PM EDT
Bat flipping has been a source of intense controversy in recent years in baseball. Cubs pitcher Jake Arrieta said earlier this year that if a young player flips his bat after hitting a home run off of him, “He might wear the next one in the ribs.”

Blue Jays outfielder Jose Bautista famously flipped his bat after hitting a crucial home run in Game 5 of the 2015 ALDS against the Rangers. He was criticized relentlessly by old-timers for not playing the game “the right way” and the Rangers held a grudge against him that lasted into the middle of the next season when second baseman Rougned Odor punched him. Odor said, “Perhaps he was wrong, and perhaps I was also wrong.”

Phillies outfielder Odubel Herrera, perhaps baseball’s most infamous bat flipper, said earlier this year, “I don’t want to get drilled [in retaliation]. But I’m not going to change the way I play.”

While white players are certainly no strangers to flipping bats, the art was embraced and perfected by international players. ESPN ran a feature in June called the Beisbol Experience. Some players were asked about the difference in cultures. Carlos Beltran said, “Here, baseball is a big business. In Puerto Rico, baseball is more a place where fans go to the field to cheer, to go crazy; there’s loud music.” Carlos Gonzalez said, “Maybe for guys from Cuba and the Dominican Republic, there’s a larger difference because they put more flair into the way they play, and they come to the United States and people don’t really like that.”

September 15 to October 15 is Hispanic Heritage Month. Major League Baseball sent out this tweet with a video:

It’s a great video and encapsulates everything Major League Baseball should be promoting: diversity, enthusiasm, individuality. Except, well, it hasn’t really been promoting any of that otherwise. The mostly-white pitchers who have gone after mostly-Hispanic players like Herrera, Bautista, Yoenis Cespedes, and Yasiel Puig for their celebratory ways have been punished, but it’s hardly been a legitimate effort to stamp out the “play the game the right way” culture that blots out other cultures. As a result, MLB appears two-faced here. You can’t say, “There’s no right or wrong way to play” while giving a relative slap on the wrist to players who throw projectiles at 100 MPH in the vicinity of players’ heads or punch them in the face in retaliation.

If there’s “no right or wrong way to play,” why has Herrera resigned himself to eventually being hurt in retaliation? The tweet above is a great sentiment, but it needs to be backed up by action.

David Ortiz will be doing . . . um, stuff and things for the Red Sox

By Craig CalcaterraSep 13, 2017, 3:41 PM EDT
David Ortiz seems pretty happy in retirement, but since before he hung up his cleats last season, he and the Sox have both said that he’d have a role with the team in some capacity or another going forward. Which makes obvious sense given how popular he is with both the fan base and with players.

What role will that be? Today WEEI.com ran a story with a headline suggesting that we finally have an answer to that question. Here it is:

And what is it? Here, in Ortiz’s words is the answer:

“I’m going to be doing different things with the Red Sox,” Ortiz said. “I’m going to be up in the front office. Doing some things like going seeing players. That’s going to happen. At some point you’re going to see more often around, things like spring training. Pretty much what the other guys normally do.”

Glad we got that cleared up.