Marlins expected to play next home series at Miller Park

The Marlins have two more games in Philadelphia against the Phillies before returning home for a six-game homestand against the Brewers and Mets. Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports that the Marlins are expected to announce that the club will play at least a three-game series against the Brewers in Milwaukee at Miller Park.

Here’s a statement from Marlins president David Samson, via Mark Feinsand of MLB.com:

Major League Baseball in conjunction with the Miami Marlins agreed that it is in the best interest of our community to relocate this weekend’s Marlins games against the Milwaukee Brewers to Milwaukee. Marlins Park stood ready to host the games, but we all agreed that burdening public service resources was not the proper course of action. Following Hurricane Irma, the Miami Marlins realize that all of our employees, as well as our entire community, have other needs that must take a priority at this time. The Miami Marlins look forward to returning home on Monday to play the New York Mets.

MLB.com’s Adam McCalvy notes that attendance will be capped due to short-notice staffing issues.

The state of Florida has been ravaged by Hurricane Irma. Marlins Park appeared to have suffered some minor damage and as a result, the stadium may not yet be ready to host baseball games. The Rays have already had to move the location of some of their home games, as the club is in the midst of “hosting” the Yankees at Citi Field in New York.

Major League Baseball and the Marlins are in a tough place because teams only have one or two off-days remaining through the end of the regular season and the playoffs begin immediately afterward. There’s just no flexibility to allow the Marlins to delay a home series, so the next best thing is to move the location and make the Marlins pseudo-hosts.

The Marlins have one more short homestand before the regular season concludes, welcoming the Braves to Miami from September 28 through October 1.

