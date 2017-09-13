Jonathan Lucroy would like to come back to the Rockies

Jonathan Lucroy tells the Denver Post that he is “absolutely” interested in re-signing with the Rockies.
It’s certainly understandable that Lucroy has been enjoying himself in Colorado more than he was in Texas, where he played until a July 30 trade. He’s hitting .274/.388/.400 in 30 games with the Rockies after putting up a .242/.297/.338 line in 77 games with Texas. And, of course, the Rockies are likely playoff bound and are on a six-game winning streak which has a way of making things seem nicer. Lucroy:
“It’s been easy to fit in here. What I like is that this team is hungry and they all have the same goal in mind, and that’s to win a championship. I really feel that here. The guys have made me feel welcome and accepted me into the fold. … I’d absolutely (be interested) in coming back.”
Lucroy is finishing up the option year on the end of the five-year deal he signed with Milwaukee before the 2012 season. That paid him $16.25 million in all, which was an absolute steal for his production over that time.
Still, he’s 31 and will be coming off a down year overall, so it’ll be a tough market for him, so his future will no doubt be up in the air as the season comes to a close.