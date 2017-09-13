Getty Images

Jonathan Lucroy would like to come back to the Rockies

By Craig CalcaterraSep 13, 2017, 1:23 PM EDT
Jonathan Lucroy tells the Denver Post that he is “absolutely” interested in re-signing with the Rockies.

It’s certainly understandable that Lucroy has been enjoying himself in Colorado more than he was in Texas, where he played until a July 30 trade. He’s hitting .274/.388/.400 in 30 games with the Rockies after putting up a .242/.297/.338 line in 77 games with Texas. And, of course, the Rockies are likely playoff bound and are on a six-game winning streak which has a way of making things seem nicer. Lucroy:

“It’s been easy to fit in here. What I like is that this team is hungry and they all have the same goal in mind, and that’s to win a championship. I really feel that here. The guys have made me feel welcome and accepted me into the fold. … I’d absolutely (be interested) in coming back.”

Lucroy is finishing up the option year on the end of the five-year deal he signed with Milwaukee before the 2012 season. That paid him $16.25 million in all, which was an absolute steal for his production over that time.

Still, he’s 31 and will be coming off a down year overall, so it’ll be a tough market for him, so his future will no doubt be up in the air as the season comes to a close.

We could have a pitch clock as early as next season

By Craig CalcaterraSep 13, 2017, 11:22 AM EDT
Ken Rosenthal reported last night that, in early August, the players signaled to Major League Baseball that they are willing to work with the league on the implementation of a pitch clock. A pitch clock is commissioner Rob Manfred’s preferred means of quickening the pace of games, but imposing it would require the approval of the union. Rosenthal says that, as a result of this general agreement, we could have a pitch clock as early as next season.

The details are not all agreed upon yet, and the players want input on certain aspects of its implementation, such as whether or not it will run with players on base. Their basic acceptance of the idea, however, seems to be a corner-turning event. Earlier in the year there was clear disagreement between the players and the league on such measures, with Rob Manfred threatening to impose pace-of-play measures like a pitch clock unilaterally.

There has been a pitch clock in the minor leagues for a couple of years now and, based on my experience as a Triple-A fan and the experience of virtually everyone I’ve spoken to, its implementation has been smooth, to the point where it’s hardly noticeable. You can count on one hand the number of times a pitcher has been given an automatic ball for not throwing a pitch within the specified time in the course of a season and, overall, the pace of play seems to have picked up considerably.

To the extent there is pushback on this by major leaguers now, it’s likely out of habit, not the necessities of the game. For the past 20-25 years we’ve come to accept that batters will walk around and adjust gloves between every pitch, that pitchers will take all the time in the world to gear up for each pitch and that catchers and pitchers will have mound visit after mound visit, but that’s the exception in baseball history, not the rule. Go back and find video of any random game before, say, 1992 or so and you’ll see a far quicker, far crisper game as far as pace goes. It’s simply a better product, aesthetically speaking.

While it’s understandable that current players play the game the way they do out of habit, it’s not immutable. If a pitch clock will pick up the pace of play and get us back to a time when pitchers got the ball, came set and threw it again, it will be worth it. Even if it goes against age-old convictions that baseball, a matter of philosophy, should not have a clock.

The Athletics have chosen a site for their new ballpark

Oakland A's
By Craig CalcaterraSep 13, 2017, 10:33 AM EDT
The San Francisco Chronicle reports that the Oakland Athletics have settled on a location for their proposed new ballpark: the site near Laney College on a piece of land owned by Peralta Community College.

The Laney College area is close to downtown Oakland  between Interstate 880 and Lake Merritt and is near a BART station. It was preferred by the club over the Oakland Coliseum site and land on the waterfront northwest of Jack London Square, the latter of which had traffic and accessibility concerns.

It would be a while before a ballpark actually appears on the site. The A’s have to negotiate with Laney and Peralta colleges and upgrades to the freeway ramps need to take place. The project is going to be privately financed, but there will still need to be negotiations with Oakland, private financiers and other stakeholders. The idea would be to begin play on the site in 2023.