Dodgers finally snap 11-game losing streak

By Craig CalcaterraSep 13, 2017, 8:42 AM EDT
The Dodgers losing streak ended at 11 last night as Clayton Kershaw played the stopper in a 5-3 win over the Giants.

It wasn’t necessarily easy. Kershaw, while picking up his 17th win of the year, was not dominant, surrendering a homer to Kelby Tomlinson in the third inning before Chase Utley tied it up with a homer of his own in the fourth. L.A. scored three more in that frame thanks to a Corey Seager sac fly and a two-run double from Yasiel Puig. Kershaw would work out of a major jam in the sixth inning — the Giants loaded the bases with no one out but came away with only one run — and left the mound with fist pumps and yells and stuff.

Reliever Ross Stripling allowed one more run to make it 4-3 in the seventh but Justin Turner doubled home a run to make it 5-3 in the eight. Things got shaky again for the Dodgers in the ninth as Kenley Jansen gave up three singles to load the bases with one out before bearing down to strike out Buster Posey and Nick Hundley to secure the win.

It was only one game but it was a big relief for the reeling Dodgers who, in addition to stopping the streak, clinched at least the second Wild Card in the National League, ensuring their fifth straight playoff appearance. They also notched their 93rd win. They have 17 games left and, on balance, they come against losing teams. If they end the season with 100 wins and some semblance of momentum heading into the playoffs, this skid will be a mere footnote.

Jonathan Lucroy would like to come back to the Rockies

By Craig CalcaterraSep 13, 2017, 1:23 PM EDT
Jonathan Lucroy tells the Denver Post that he is “absolutely” interested in re-signing with the Rockies.

It’s certainly understandable that Lucroy has been enjoying himself in Colorado more than he was in Texas, where he played until a July 30 trade. He’s hitting .274/.388/.400 in 30 games with the Rockies after putting up a .242/.297/.338 line in 77 games with Texas. And, of course, the Rockies are likely playoff bound and are on a six-game winning streak which has a way of making things seem nicer. Lucroy:

“It’s been easy to fit in here. What I like is that this team is hungry and they all have the same goal in mind, and that’s to win a championship. I really feel that here. The guys have made me feel welcome and accepted me into the fold. … I’d absolutely (be interested) in coming back.”

Lucroy is finishing up the option year on the end of the five-year deal he signed with Milwaukee before the 2012 season. That paid him $16.25 million in all, which was an absolute steal for his production over that time.

Still, he’s 31 and will be coming off a down year overall, so it’ll be a tough market for him, so his future will no doubt be up in the air as the season comes to a close.

We could have a pitch clock as early as next season

By Craig CalcaterraSep 13, 2017, 11:22 AM EDT
Ken Rosenthal reported last night that, in early August, the players signaled to Major League Baseball that they are willing to work with the league on the implementation of a pitch clock. A pitch clock is commissioner Rob Manfred’s preferred means of quickening the pace of games, but imposing it would require the approval of the union. Rosenthal says that, as a result of this general agreement, we could have a pitch clock as early as next season.

The details are not all agreed upon yet, and the players want input on certain aspects of its implementation, such as whether or not it will run with players on base. Their basic acceptance of the idea, however, seems to be a corner-turning event. Earlier in the year there was clear disagreement between the players and the league on such measures, with Rob Manfred threatening to impose pace-of-play measures like a pitch clock unilaterally.

There has been a pitch clock in the minor leagues for a couple of years now and, based on my experience as a Triple-A fan and the experience of virtually everyone I’ve spoken to, its implementation has been smooth, to the point where it’s hardly noticeable. You can count on one hand the number of times a pitcher has been given an automatic ball for not throwing a pitch within the specified time in the course of a season and, overall, the pace of play seems to have picked up considerably.

To the extent there is pushback on this by major leaguers now, it’s likely out of habit, not the necessities of the game. For the past 20-25 years we’ve come to accept that batters will walk around and adjust gloves between every pitch, that pitchers will take all the time in the world to gear up for each pitch and that catchers and pitchers will have mound visit after mound visit, but that’s the exception in baseball history, not the rule. Go back and find video of any random game before, say, 1992 or so and you’ll see a far quicker, far crisper game as far as pace goes. It’s simply a better product, aesthetically speaking.

While it’s understandable that current players play the game the way they do out of habit, it’s not immutable. If a pitch clock will pick up the pace of play and get us back to a time when pitchers got the ball, came set and threw it again, it will be worth it. Even if it goes against age-old convictions that baseball, a matter of philosophy, should not have a clock.