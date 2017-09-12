The Dodgers lost again

The Los Angeles Dodgers lost their 11th straight game early this morning, falling 8-6 to the San Francisco Giants. It was their 16th in their last 17 games. It’s almost getting comical now. Well, maybe not to Dodgers fans, but to everyone else it’s certainly somethin’.

As I alluded to in the recaps — and as NBC Sports Bay Area’s Alex Pavlovic describes here — this was a weird one, significantly delayed by rain and lightning, which are things that don’t typically delay games in San Francisco. But the rains feel and the lightning flashed and this game didn’t get finished until after 2AM California time. This despite the fact that the game actually got underway just before 8PM. Problem was, they only got in one at-bat before the second two-hour plus delay. For the record, Curtis Granderson struck out facing Giants starter Chris Stratton. The delay ended Stratton’s night. He tossed five pitches. After the game he jokingly told reporters that “everything was working” last night. He could’ve said “I was just trying to make pitches. I made five of them and that was enough.”

As for the bulk of the game, Denard Span and Hunter Pence powered the Giants offense. The Dodgers were once again brutalized by their bullpen, with six relievers appearing in the game for L.A., three of which allowed runs to score. Not that their starter, Kenta Maeda, was much better. He allowed four runs in three innings of work.

It all adds up to the Dodgers’ longest losing streak since 1944. And yet another day of anxiety for Dodgers fans, wondering if and when this will ever stop.

