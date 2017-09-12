Jose Abreu is on fire

Jose Abreu has had a pretty darn nice couple of days.
- On Saturday the White Sox’ first baseman hit for the cycle, going 4-for-5 with three RBI;
- On Sunday he hit two homers, going 2-for-3, drawing a walk and driving in three;
- Last night he fell a homer short of the cycle, walking in his final plate appearance instead, finishing the night 4-for-5 with two driven in.
Over those three games the White Sox have outscored their opponent, the Giants and Royals, 32-5. Abreu has upped his line from .295/.347/.531 to .306/.358/.564. That’s an OPS increase of .044, which is pretty dang impressive for three games.
All of this comes after he spent the latter half of last week worrying that his family and friends in Cuba were in danger from Hurricane Irma. Indeed, after his cycle on Saturday he said that he hadn’t slept well for days. He heard over the weekend, however, that his loved ones were safe, so perhaps this is what relief looks like.
One of the many reason Derek Jeter was and is so popular is that he has made a conscious effort to avoid controversy. The easiest way for an athlete to become controversial is to make a political stand, and Jeter has generally steered clear of that. He’s made a comment here or there over the years, but he’s not out there stumping for candidates.
Which is why it was so surprising when, yesterday, a candidate for New York City Council named Ronnie Cho issued a press release trumpeting Jeter’s endorsement, which included an alleged quote from Jeter saying “That is why I’m proud to support him on his run for New York City Council, District 2 and I urge you to support him too on September 12th.”
As the New York Daily News reports today, however, Jeter never said any such thing. His charitable foundation’s spokesman said “Derek does not endorse any political candidates, so this is no different. He was speaking to Ronnie’s character and the relationship he and the foundation had with Ronnie,” not providing an endorsement. And, yes, Jeter has appeared in photos and things with Cho, thanking him for support of his foundation. Political endorsements, however, are another matter altogether. It’s also worth noting that Jeter doesn’t even live in New York.
Cho called it a “communications mixup.” Given that today is the New York primary and that this correction is coming after people have already voted this morning, I guess it was a pretty fortunately timed mixup.
The Los Angeles Dodgers lost their 11th straight game early this morning, falling 8-6 to the San Francisco Giants. It was their 16th in their last 17 games. It’s almost getting comical now. Well, maybe not to Dodgers fans, but to everyone else it’s certainly somethin’.
As I alluded to in the recaps — and as NBC Sports Bay Area’s Alex Pavlovic describes here — this was a weird one, significantly delayed by rain and lightning, which are things that don’t typically delay games in San Francisco. But the rains feel and the lightning flashed and this game didn’t get finished until after 2AM California time. This despite the fact that the game actually got underway just before 8PM. Problem was, they only got in one at-bat before the second two-hour plus delay. For the record, Curtis Granderson struck out facing Giants starter Chris Stratton. The delay ended Stratton’s night. He tossed five pitches. After the game he jokingly told reporters that “everything was working” last night. He could’ve said “I was just trying to make pitches. I made five of them and that was enough.”
As for the bulk of the game, Denard Span and Hunter Pence powered the Giants offense. The Dodgers were once again brutalized by their bullpen, with six relievers appearing in the game for L.A., three of which allowed runs to score. Not that their starter, Kenta Maeda, was much better. He allowed four runs in three innings of work.
It all adds up to the Dodgers’ longest losing streak since 1944. And yet another day of anxiety for Dodgers fans, wondering if and when this will ever stop.