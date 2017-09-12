Jacoby Ellsbury set the career mark for reaching via catcher’s interference

I had missed this until now, but there was a record set last night! Jacoby Ellsbury broke Pete Rose’s all-time record for reaching base via catcher’s interference.
He broke the mark with this 30th catcher’s interference in the fourth inning of last night’s Yankees-Rays game after his bat came in contact with Wilson Ramos‘ mitt. This comes a year after he set a single-season record in 2016, with 12 catcher’s interferences. He shattered that old record in fact, which had stood at eight. He shattered Rose’s record too, when you think about it. It took Ellsbury 5,308 plate appearances to do it 30 times. It took Rose 15,890 plate appearances to do it 29 times.
All of which strongly suggests that Ellsbury does this on purpose, drawing catcher’s inteferences the way some basketball players have a knack for drawing fouls. Opposing players certainly think so. Check this out from last year, when he set the single season record:
Ellsbury is not the player he once was, but he still as a special skill, and I guess that’s not nothing.
The Rangers announced that they’ve released right-hander Tyson Ross in order to make room on the roster for Willie Calhoun who, as we noted earlier, was called up today.
Ross only pitched in 12 games — 10 starts — this year for Texas, posting an ugly 7.71 ERA and a K/BB ratio of 36/37 in 49 innings. He only pitched in one game for the Padres last year as a result of thoracic outlet syndrome. He recovered from that, physically speaking, but his pitching has not rebounded. It’s an open question as to whether he’ll pitch again, actually, and he’ll certainly do no better than a minor league invite next spring.
The man the Texas Rangers got from the Dodgers for Yu Darvish, Willie Calhoun, has been called up and will make his major league debut tonight.
Calhoun was one of three minor leaguers the Rangers got for Darvish and he’s the most promising of the bunch. The left fielder/second baseman is 22, and was selected by the Dodgers in the fourth round of the 2015 draft. At the time of the trade he was L.A.’s fourth overall prospect, according to MLB Pipeline. This season, he hit .300/.355/.572 with 31 home runs and 93 RBIs in 128 Triple-A games between the two organizations this summer.